Politics alien senator john kennedy

A Republican senator warned that eating foreign shrimp could turn you into the ‘chestburster’ from Alien – 17 of the most acidic and on-point takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 4th, 2025

It might be time to stop trusting anyone with the name Kennedy on national health matters.

In a bizarre clip on C-SPAN2, Republican Kentucky Senator, John Kennedy, rambled on for over three minutes about how shrimp being shipped into America could be radioactive, and as a result of that radioactivity, the shrimp could turn diners into the alien from the movie ‘Alien.’

Yeah, we thought it was AI at first, too. Then we realized that Kennedy had posted the video from the presentation on his own official Twitter account. Take it in.

Truly terrifying stuff. But not for the reasons Senator Kennedy thinks. Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2