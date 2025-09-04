A Republican senator warned that eating foreign shrimp could turn you into the ‘chestburster’ from Alien – 17 of the most acidic and on-point takedowns

Politics alien senator john kennedy

It might be time to stop trusting anyone with the name Kennedy on national health matters.

In a bizarre clip on C-SPAN2, Republican Kentucky Senator, John Kennedy, rambled on for over three minutes about how shrimp being shipped into America could be radioactive, and as a result of that radioactivity, the shrimp could turn diners into the alien from the movie ‘Alien.’

Yeah, we thought it was AI at first, too. Then we realized that Kennedy had posted the video from the presentation on his own official Twitter account. Take it in.

If you eat some of the radioactive frozen shrimp that foreign countries are sending to America, you may end up looking like this picture from the movie, “Alien!” pic.twitter.com/cdzWUF3G3v — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 3, 2025

Truly terrifying stuff. But not for the reasons Senator Kennedy thinks. Here’s how Twitter responded.

We are a daily national embarrassment pic.twitter.com/f1x9o6iCkT — Jack Journeay (@NFLD_Jack) September 3, 2025

Were all these people this stupid before trump got into office or is there a brain worm infestation in all MAGAts? — △ (@NafoOnline) September 3, 2025

In the distant future, people will review this era’s records and wonder if they’re being deceived or if our society was so incompetent that we allowed figures like @SenJohnKennedy to represent us, just to see what would happen and how we’d survive. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 3, 2025

Alexa, please get us out of this timeline. — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) September 3, 2025

Alright fuck it, send the asteroid we are cooked — MDR82 (@mattydr82) September 3, 2025

Isn’t this RFK’s lane? — Michael Embrich (@MikeEmbrich) September 3, 2025

I think it is time to leave this country — Ryan the Bad Stoic (@Ryanhillstead84) September 3, 2025

