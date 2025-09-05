Emily Maitlis on Nigel Farage and his latest trip to America totally nails the Reform UK leader in 90 seconds flat

Politics Emily maitlis nigel farage

It was basically Nigel Farage Day on The Poke yesterday, so much did we write about the Reform UK party leader and his most unfortunate trip to the United States that we promised not to feature him at all today.

And yet it’s not even lunchtime and we’ve already broken our promise. But it’s worth it, a few thoughts from Emily Maitlis which are just as enlightening and on-point as you’d imagine they’d be, reminding us once again how much we miss her on the BBC.

“Of course Britain’s broken – Farage has done everything he can to break it. Now he’s off abroad to tell everyone how broken we are!” Clacton’s MP is across the pond slagging the state of the country – but didn’t he help break it?@maitlis | @jonsopel pic.twitter.com/JmPu8qHkVp — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 4, 2025

And here are a few of the comments it prompted.

This is a good listen (but can cause hypertension…) https://t.co/g7AlqcONTf — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) September 4, 2025

If you enjoyed the @RepRaskin take down of Farage yesterday then this is like the long form version Pulls no punches in calling out Farage for the charlatan he is https://t.co/pAw9xmhitp — Aaron Bell (@ajayding) September 4, 2025

Off the back of #JamieRaskin complete demolition of #Farage yesterday, this is further insight into the paper thin veneer of the #UKReform leader…#UKPolitics #USPolitics https://t.co/KP7uaPYEVe — Ian Brown (@_Ian__Brown_) September 4, 2025

Not everyone liked it.

Only a lefty journalist could think a man who has never been in power could have done anything to Britain

Net zero

Lockdown

Dodgy jabs

Woke nonsense

No manufacturing

Funding a war

Giving away critical land

Tax hikes

Course it’s Nigel Farage cracking stuff! — June Slater (@juneslater17) September 4, 2025

And it made us like it even more.

More – much more – Maitlis and her Newsagents colleagues here.

Source @TheNewsAgents