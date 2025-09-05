This hilariously entitled bride asked people to write a 500-word application to be invited to her wedding and got all the responses she deserved

Life brides entitled weddings

It can be a tricky business drawing up a list of exactly who you should invite to your wedding. But this, well, this surely isn’t the answer.

It’s a bride who decided to ask guests – or, more accurately, potential guests – to write 500 word ‘application essays’ explaining why they should come before deciding on a final list.

She even asked her sister – her sister! – who did the right thing by telling everyone about it on Reddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole’ subreddit. It’s quite the read.

And the entire internet spoke as one, thank goodness (NTA is ‘not the asshole’ just in case you’re wondering).

‘NTA. I would definitely send in two essays. The first would say “Mom/Dad said I have to come or I’m in BIG trouble” over and over again until you hit 250. The second, “I’m your sibling.”’ sc1293 ‘NTA – Holy hell this is a new one, props to your sister for inventing a whole new way to be a lunatic.

If they don’t care enough to “reserve” you a spot, why would you want to celebrate a day with someone so selfish? I think they’re going to get a hard dose of reality when people don’t respond or meet their 500 word essay. ‘How’re you going to be in big trouble with your parents? Assuming you’re old enough to pay for the trip out of your pocket, there’s not really anything they can do except be mad.

Save your money and treat yourself to a nice trip to somewhere that doesn’t have crazy people.’ prinkly ‘I want to come to your wedding very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very much.’ jeffsang

READ MORE

An ‘influencer’ bride tried to pay the photographer with ‘exposure’ and their reply was glorious

Source Reddit u/Flodomofo