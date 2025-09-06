American football fans are furious their highlights channel now has commercials and this NFL reporter’s defence was absolutely savaged

Sport american football nfl

Adam Schefter gets every relevant scoop in the NFL. Some people think that’s because he’s a talented journalist. Others seem to believe it’s because he’s basically a PR lackey for the league. So when he stands up for commercials interrupting the last bastion of pure football, it’s hard to take him seriously.

Quick catchup here: the NFL RedZone is basically real-time highlights of every single football game from start to finish every Sunday. They never broke for commercials. They literally started each broadcast by saying “7 hours of commercial-free football.” That was their catchphrase. It was non-stop live look-ins for seven hours. It was glorious. It was mind-scrambling. It was bad for quality time with the kids. People loved it.

Then ESPN acquired the property and immediately announced that they would be adding commercial breaks. It’s not a good look for ESPN. And it’s an even worse look when ESPN’s biggest football reporter takes to his massive Twitter account to defend the commercials.

Some added clarity: NFL RedZone is seven hours — 420 minutes. Over that time, viewers will be served 1-2 total minutes of ads in :15 increments. This comes out to anywhere between 0.25% – 0.5% of the total time, considerably less than other sports/entertainment programs. https://t.co/7JyLSLi30E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2025

Bad take, Adam.

Here’s what Twitter thought about Adam’s support for more advertising in football.

1.

What Adam Schefter saw when he was forced to post this pic.twitter.com/tepuvVfBL6 — Armel (@Armelgeddon) September 5, 2025

2.

Schefter getting ratio’d lmao — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 4, 2025

3.

Hey Adam. First time caller long time listener. How big was the bonus ESPN gave you to tweet this? — Jake Roy (@Jake3Roy) September 4, 2025

4.

Gaslighting us into thinking this is fine, and then slowly raising the amount of commercials every year — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 4, 2025

5.

6.

7.

8.

We dont care. ESPN ruins everything and it all has to be a money grab. Just let us enjoy the one day a week we get to watch all day. — Dom (@di1499) September 4, 2025

9.