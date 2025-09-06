Sport american football nfl

American football fans are furious their highlights channel now has commercials and this NFL reporter’s defence was absolutely savaged

Saul Hutson. Updated September 6th, 2025

Adam Schefter gets every relevant scoop in the NFL. Some people think that’s because he’s a talented journalist. Others seem to believe it’s because he’s basically a PR lackey for the league. So when he stands up for commercials interrupting the last bastion of pure football, it’s hard to take him seriously.

Quick catchup here: the NFL RedZone is basically real-time highlights of every single football game from start to finish every Sunday. They never broke for commercials. They literally started each broadcast by saying “7 hours of commercial-free football.” That was their catchphrase. It was non-stop live look-ins for seven hours. It was glorious. It was mind-scrambling. It was bad for quality time with the kids. People loved it.

Then ESPN acquired the property and immediately announced that they would be adding commercial breaks. It’s not a good look for ESPN. And it’s an even worse look when ESPN’s biggest football reporter takes to his massive Twitter account to defend the commercials.

Bad take, Adam.

Here’s what Twitter thought about Adam’s support for more advertising in football.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2