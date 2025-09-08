Twitter UK vs US

An American mocked the British for saying ‘washing-up liquid’ and nearly started a diplomatic incident – 21 transatlantic pushbacks

Poke Reporter. Updated September 8th, 2025

Our American cousins are often baffled by the things we do and say in the UK – and we admit that they sometimes have a point. Let’s just say – Brexit, Mrs. Brown’s Boys, and Sandwich Spread.

Over on Twitter, gabriel called out the Brits for one divergence from American naming conventions.

A few people had other Britishisms to bring to everyone’s attention.

But, of course, the British weren’t prepared to take the diss lying down.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2