An American mocked the British for saying ‘washing-up liquid’ and nearly started a diplomatic incident – 21 transatlantic pushbacks

Twitter UK vs US

Our American cousins are often baffled by the things we do and say in the UK – and we admit that they sometimes have a point. Let’s just say – Brexit, Mrs. Brown’s Boys, and Sandwich Spread.

Over on Twitter, gabriel called out the Brits for one divergence from American naming conventions.

most american reactions to britishism are overplayed but saying "washing-up liquid" instead of dish soap is truly insane — gabriel (@castleb0y) September 5, 2025

A few people had other Britishisms to bring to everyone’s attention.

"inverted commas" is my pick for craziest one — hilltop (@la___cuna) September 6, 2025

I hate when they say satnav instead of gps but otherwise I respect them — mia (@rasputinboneym) September 5, 2025

i still wanna know why its baps instead of buns. kind of feels like we switched one bodily euphemism for another — toast/some-bread (@somebreaddo) September 6, 2025

I still can't believe they actually say "Lollipop man" — Future Butcher of Vilnius (@hermetic1st) September 5, 2025

while we’re at it, ‘chuffed’ meaning ‘pleased’ is ridiculous. It is inherently phonetically negative https://t.co/20t6xyfAOI — horse powder (@JuliusIrvington) September 6, 2025

The one that really fucks me up is "fancy dress" means costume, like a halloween costume type of costume — Smoooty (@Smooooty) September 6, 2025

But, of course, the British weren’t prepared to take the diss lying down.

its literally liquid for washing up what's the problem — fin luvs da pitt (@finbeess) September 6, 2025

Insane is when you leave your apartment, go down in the elevator and get into your automobile, when you could just leave your flat, go down in the lift and get into your car. — Col4Cats (@candersonabc) September 7, 2025

Like calling a bin the garbage disposal can ot whatever the fuck it is you mental twats call them — Hardcore To The Bone (@HardcoreNostal1) September 6, 2025

just washing my dishes with my dish soap just washing my hands with my hand soap just washing my ass with my ass soap ridiculous — Paul Burow-Newton (@PaulBN) September 6, 2025

Hello X (Twitter). Why does the algorithm keep showing me posts of Americans making fun of how we do/ say things in Britain. And what's wrong with calling the liquid that you wash dishes with 'Washing Up Liquid'? https://t.co/51Jb2xq3ws — Meera (@enchantedsocks) September 6, 2025

Can you only clean dishes with this "dish soap"? No cutlery, plates, cups or glasses, huh? — Sakura (@sakuranekoox) September 6, 2025

Try saying “Fanny Pack” to a British person — Court Reinland (@Court_Reinland) September 6, 2025

'I'm going to fill my car up with gas' *Fills car up with a liquid instead* WHAT https://t.co/ad6olkG0lD — Peter ️‍ (@p_crosland) September 7, 2025

Look I know American is a corporationalist dystopia and all where you have to pay for everything, but have they started charging you for syllable usage in spoken conversation now?!?! https://t.co/W8ybJF8Ojw — Jac – actually on hiatus again (@JacCooper1) September 6, 2025

