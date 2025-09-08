US donald trump

The paved-over White House Rose Garden is now an exclusive club for Trump’s rich and powerful friends and sycophants – 23 no-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2025

Friday saw the delayed opening of ‘The Rose Garden Club’ at the White House, after Thursday’s planned outdoor feast for tech billonaires had to retreat to the State Dining Room due to inclement weather. So much for it being ‘the People’s House’.

While playing Lady Bountiful with the tax dollars the US no longer spends on research into childhood cancers, Trump – of course – made a speech. Here’s a snippet.

Rose Garden Club guest and part-time Donald Trump fan-fiction author Mike Johnson expressed his gratitude and kissed some orange arse.

The New York Strip Steak and seven-layer fudge cake may have wowed Johnson, but they left a bad taste in the mouth of Gavin Newsom.

Others were also not totally on board with the idea.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2