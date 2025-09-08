The paved-over White House Rose Garden is now an exclusive club for Trump’s rich and powerful friends and sycophants – 23 no-star reviews

US donald trump

Friday saw the delayed opening of ‘The Rose Garden Club’ at the White House, after Thursday’s planned outdoor feast for tech billonaires had to retreat to the State Dining Room due to inclement weather. So much for it being ‘the People’s House’.

There ya have it. The Rose Garden Club at the White House. pic.twitter.com/iqFa3RJUMn — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 6, 2025

While playing Lady Bountiful with the tax dollars the US no longer spends on research into childhood cancers, Trump – of course – made a speech. Here’s a snippet.

Trump: You know, you're the first ones of his great place. We'll call it the rose garden club. And it's the club for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington pic.twitter.com/0Ai7VR5Rfh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 6, 2025

Rose Garden Club guest and part-time Donald Trump fan-fiction author Mike Johnson expressed his gratitude and kissed some orange arse.

The grand opening of the new Rose Garden Club at the White House last night was epic. Thanks to @realDonaldTrump for his hospitality & visionary leadership. pic.twitter.com/eoTJu8EMNZ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 6, 2025

The New York Strip Steak and seven-layer fudge cake may have wowed Johnson, but they left a bad taste in the mouth of Gavin Newsom.

After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we’re glad Mike “Marie Antoinette” Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of the Predator Patio. https://t.co/4pJk9Jf8E3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 6, 2025

Others were also not totally on board with the idea.

1.

The “Rose Garden Club”? Trump has literally turned the White House into his private country club pic.twitter.com/2EeXneLw9R — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 6, 2025

2.

Renaming the Rose Garden as the “Rose Garden Club” just makes the desecration of that space worse. — Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@AlCappuccinoIT) September 6, 2025

3.

It’s so endlessly fucking embarrassing. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 6, 2025

4.

86% of Americans say the cost of groceries causes them stress. https://t.co/YcMs1fmi1U — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) September 6, 2025

5.

Lost your job… prices rising… can’t make your mortgage payment because you need dental work.? Stop your bitching and complaining and join the Rose Garden Club All the best people dine there and the tab is paid for with tax dollars… that’s right.. no out of pocket expenses

. pic.twitter.com/TIhchNcDa2 — Terre Haute (@PhillHatchet) September 6, 2025

6.

Oh ffs ‍♂️ Now the White House is a country club for politicians? When will MAGA get a clue? — Tony Michaels (@thetonymichaels) September 6, 2025

7.

Imagine being reduced to valet duty at the "Trump Rose Garden Club"

They're really redefining the question,

"Where did you serve?" pic.twitter.com/wQNqgSSjvZ — Scribbles (@Scribbles646) September 7, 2025

8.

Welcome to The Rose Garden Club, the new taxpayer-funded Mar-A-Lago! Try the taxpayer-funded all-you-can-eat buffet and taxpayer-funded lobster and steak surf-and-turf platters! Enjoy the taxpayer-funded dining without having to be eating next to, you know, the taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/8JoyRYP8Tw — Jack’s House Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) September 6, 2025

9.

I liked this Rose Garden Club better. pic.twitter.com/oRekaQSXrg — The Spirit of Lorenzo the Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) September 6, 2025

10.

What strikes me about the Rose Garden fiasco is just how trashy it is. There are supper clubs in rural Wisconsin with 82 year old bartenders that would blow this menu out of the water. https://t.co/O39Yw4cJiS pic.twitter.com/aWAHdKLOLf — Vince Mpls (@vincempls) September 6, 2025

11.

Alternate names: The Grift Garden

The Emoluments Club

Covfefe Café

The Pedophile Patio

Bribery Central

The Quid Pro Quo Club

The Payoff Patio

The Grifters Lounge — Kit Basher (@thatPOSERSguy) September 6, 2025

