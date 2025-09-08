Politics donald trump JD Vance laura trump

JD Vance tried to praise Donald Trump for his ‘Marine Corps-style leadership’ and he couldn’t even finish his sentence without fact-checking himself into a magnificent self-own

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2025

File this one away in the “it’s hard to heap praise on your dear leader’s spotless record when he has no record to speak of” department.

JD Vance was on Fox News getting softballs tossed at him by the President’s daughter-in-law when he ran himself into a brick wall trying to praise the draft dodger. Watch Vance struggle to get the words out without contradicting himself into a pretzel.

The levels of cognitive dissonance on display here are startling. On the one hand, Trump actively avoided serving in any type of military capacity throughout his youth. On the other, Vance sure does love his job and will say or do anything necessary to hold on to it.

We didn’t have to strain to find responses pointing out the hypocrisy here.

