JD Vance tried to praise Donald Trump for his ‘Marine Corps-style leadership’ and he couldn’t even finish his sentence without fact-checking himself into a magnificent self-own

File this one away in the “it’s hard to heap praise on your dear leader’s spotless record when he has no record to speak of” department.

JD Vance was on Fox News getting softballs tossed at him by the President’s daughter-in-law when he ran himself into a brick wall trying to praise the draft dodger. Watch Vance struggle to get the words out without contradicting himself into a pretzel.

Vance: It would not have shocked me if I had learned your father-in-law was in the Marine Corps—of course he didn’t serve in the Marines but he has a Marine Corps style of leadership pic.twitter.com/fBf1JAM54k — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2025

The levels of cognitive dissonance on display here are startling. On the one hand, Trump actively avoided serving in any type of military capacity throughout his youth. On the other, Vance sure does love his job and will say or do anything necessary to hold on to it.

We didn’t have to strain to find responses pointing out the hypocrisy here.

He didn’t serve AT ALL. I believe The Technical Term is “Draft Dodger” pic.twitter.com/KhH2WqWB1m — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) September 7, 2025

What a fucking insult to actual Marines. JD Vance is scum. — Lynnez ♥️ Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) September 7, 2025

A real marine has honor and ethics. trump has neither. — ✌️‍♂️ (@fxshea62) September 7, 2025

So now stolen valor comes in the in-law edition? — Peter A Patriot (@lensforliberty) September 7, 2025

DJT wouldn’t have lasted a day in the Marine Corps — Winters Mother (@mother_win145) September 7, 2025

“He deliberately and actively choose to avoid military service, but you see that’s really a higher form of military service than even military service is. I am very smart” — Stephen Is My Name (@crazy_stephen_i) September 7, 2025

Calling someone ‘Marine Corps-style’ when they never served is peak JD Vance – like pinning on a Purple Heart because they didn’t cry during Saving Private Ryan. It’s cosplay leadership at best, and stolen valor flattery at worst. — Fantasy Nerds (@ffnerd) September 7, 2025

