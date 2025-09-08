A smart doorbell captured the proud moment these Mormon cold-callers decided their ministry probably wasn’t a good fit
A TikToker named @jamie-foust94 has shared their e-doorbell’s eye view of how a pair of Mormon missionaries were swiftly repelled from her doorstep, before they could so much as say –
“Hello. My name is Elder Price.”
Sound up – listen carefully.
@jamie.foust94
My wife and I recently got a new door mat. It was a great investment. It says “gayest place in town” and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god.
This is what the Mormon cold-caller was reading.
Jamie explained –
“For everyone asking, this is the doormat that I have on my porch. I got it from Target during Pride month.
The clip went viral back in 2022, picking up almost five million views just on its first day – as well as thousands of comments, including these favourites.
There’s going to be a run on these mats in one US state.
READ MORE
This LGBTQ ally had the best response to the bigot who destroyed his Pride flag
Source jamie.foust94 Image Screengrab