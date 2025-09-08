Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s furious response to being asked about the house it turns out he didn’t buy tells you all you need to know about the man

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2025

Nigel Farage, it turns out, is rather keener on transparency when it comes to other people’s financial affairs than he is about his own.

The Reform UK leader, you might remember, countered accusations that he was rarely seen in his Clacton constituency by telling everyone he’d bought a house there.

Now it turns out he hasn’t bought a house there – his girlfriend has. Well that’s lucky for him because if Farage had bought it he’d owe a lot more stamp duty, not unlikely a certain Labour MP no-one will need reminding about right now.

And when Sky News political editor Beth Rigby asked him about it (and later in this clip, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg) his bare-faced fury was quite the watch.

All you need to know about Farage, right there.

And these people surely said it best.

