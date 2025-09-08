Nigel Farage’s furious response to being asked about the house it turns out he didn’t buy tells you all you need to know about the man

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage, it turns out, is rather keener on transparency when it comes to other people’s financial affairs than he is about his own.

The Reform UK leader, you might remember, countered accusations that he was rarely seen in his Clacton constituency by telling everyone he’d bought a house there.

Now it turns out he hasn’t bought a house there – his girlfriend has. Well that’s lucky for him because if Farage had bought it he’d owe a lot more stamp duty, not unlikely a certain Labour MP no-one will need reminding about right now.

And when Sky News political editor Beth Rigby asked him about it (and later in this clip, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg) his bare-faced fury was quite the watch.

All you need to know about Farage, right there.

And these people surely said it best.

Farage thinks it’s right Angela Rayner’s tax affairs are in the public domain but that his tax affairs are “nobody else’s business”…pic.twitter.com/nVIzlUUY9m — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) September 7, 2025

What’s he hiding from you? https://t.co/QwC0fMH1Cz — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 7, 2025

Again – if you are Labour, every aspect of your personal and financial life is open to minute scrutiny. If you are right-wing or far-right – “mind your own fucking business peasant”. https://t.co/7GuZmUMid8 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 6, 2025

“I bought a house in Clacton.”

“Ok, we bought a house in Clacton.”

“OK, she bought a house in Clacton which I stay in.”

“I don’t stay in Clacton.”

“Where is Clacton?” https://t.co/YpLyW5iRfQ — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 7, 2025

