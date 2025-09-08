This Reform UK-er defended the Covid conspiracy theorist talking at their conference and was magnificently owned by LBC’s Lewis Goodall and it should be made available on the NHS

Politics covid lbc Reform UK

There was no shortage of eye-popping moments at the Reform UK party conference, and this one was unusual because it didn’t involve Andrea Jenkyns.

It was a speech by controversial doctor and RFK Jr advisor Aseem Malhotra who suggested the Covid vaccine caused cancer in the royal family, which apparently proved a bit too far even for members of Reform UK.

But not this particular Reform UK-er, Laila Cunningham, who’s a lawyer and former prosecutor (and ex-Tory, obviously) so LBC’s Lewis Goodall had a few things to say about that, and a proper bang up job he did too.

“You are supposed to be a serious party of government!” Reform’s Laila Cunningham tells @Lewis_Goodall that platforming misinformation about the Covid vaccine is okay because ‘no-one is taking it anymore.’ pic.twitter.com/vE3B5GeWOI — LBC (@LBC) September 7, 2025

Bravo, sir.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Thank goodness for @lewis_goodall, @maitlis, @ZackPolanski and the other serious adults who hold these feckless dullards to account. pic.twitter.com/iieUC4BIXV — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) September 7, 2025

What a ridiculous statement, “no one is taking it anymore”. Get your facts right missis before you open your mouth. — Jean Smith. Be kind and smile it costs nothing. (@JeanSmith551952) September 7, 2025

Should be more journalists like Lewis calling out these utter cranks. Suprised LBC allowed him to do this. https://t.co/V0g8EsaeXH — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) September 7, 2025

My elderly in-laws will be receiving their Covid vaccine along with their flu vaccine this winter. This woman doesn’t know what she’s talking about. — Sara (@amun_sarah) September 7, 2025

Antivaxxers have always been part of Reform. — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) September 7, 2025

