This Reform UK-er defended the Covid conspiracy theorist talking at their conference and was magnificently owned by LBC’s Lewis Goodall and it should be made available on the NHS

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2025

There was no shortage of eye-popping moments at the Reform UK party conference, and this one was unusual because it didn’t involve Andrea Jenkyns.

It was a speech by controversial doctor and RFK Jr advisor Aseem Malhotra who suggested the Covid vaccine caused cancer in the royal family, which apparently proved a bit too far even for members of Reform UK.

But not this particular Reform UK-er, Laila Cunningham, who’s a lawyer and former prosecutor (and ex-Tory, obviously) so LBC’s Lewis Goodall had a few things to say about that, and a proper bang up job he did too.

Bravo, sir.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

