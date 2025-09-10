Donald Trump downplayed domestic abuse and then Karoline Leavitt somehow made it even worse and these flabbergasted responses say it all

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

When Donald Trump appeared to downplay the issue of domestic abuse, suggesting what he called ‘men having a little fight with the wife’ should not be counted as a crime, it was hard to believe it could possibly get any worse.

But before we go any further, here is the US president had to say on the matter.

Trump: "Things that take place in the home they call crime….If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is a crime." pic.twitter.com/KxCFnZqqRd — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 8, 2025

Which was already shocking enough, as these three responses will testify.

Oh you know, just downplaying domestic violence. That's where we are now in the timeline. — David (@DaveSixFour) September 8, 2025

I just can’t fathom a decent man speaking at a religious event and thinking minimizing domestic abuse should be a talking point in his speech. I wish supporters would start saying “hey man that’s not cool” instead of always nodding along like this is normal or should be. — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) September 8, 2025

Forget the politics. This is a confession. The casual ease with which he dismisses violence against women as a "little fight" tells you everything you need to know about his character. It's a crystal-clear window into a mind that is simply incapable of seeing certain people as… — Projekt Europa (@braesikalla) September 8, 2025

But then we get to Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary who was naturally asked about Trump’s comments and she didn’t just double down, she sank all the way to the bottom. Well, at least until next time.

Reporter: He said, "If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is crime." Exactly what crime was the president referring to? Leavitt: He wasn't referring to crimes. That's the point he was making. He's saying the crimes will be made up and reported as a crime to… pic.twitter.com/P2i463mb12 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 9, 2025

Ah, so women are just making stuff up to Trump look bad. Got it!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

She just said what Trump meant is that women in DC are falsely reporting domestic violence against them just to make him look bad on his crime stats. That’s even worse than what I thought he meant. https://t.co/LFu4GPKHyf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2025

2.

Karoline Leavitt is a mother.

The fact that she can lie so easily for a sexual abuser who downplayed domestic violence against women is fucking shameful. https://t.co/ACvWaF70qP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 9, 2025

3.

She’s calling domestic violence victims liars conspiring to hurt Trump’s crime stats. Sick shit. https://t.co/ijzN83G1L6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 9, 2025

4.

Karoline Leavitt just said with her full chest that women reporting domestic violence to the police are lying to undermine trump's crime policies. These people are pure evil. https://t.co/KRr1pNJSHQ — Sarah Ironside (@SarahIronside6) September 9, 2025

5.

How did we become so acclimated to an administration whose routine response is basically, "Nuh-uh… you made that up!"? When did we communally decide to be okay with handing the reins of leadership to five-year-olds on the playground? https://t.co/rXBCG3HqOq — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) September 9, 2025

6.

Truly sick people. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 9, 2025

7.

So now “a little fight with the wife” is just fake news? This is how abusers talk. And the White House is spinning it like its leadership. It’s sickness. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) September 9, 2025

8.

They just lie. All of them. They don’t care. Trumpism is just saying anything. All the time. https://t.co/w8M3SgOn9J — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) September 9, 2025

9.

They live in a very bad world. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 9, 2025

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt tetchily denied calling the Epstein documents a hoax, in response to a reporter’s steel trap of a question – 16 sceptical reactions

Source @Acyn @BulwarkOnline