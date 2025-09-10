US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump downplayed domestic abuse and then Karoline Leavitt somehow made it even worse and these flabbergasted responses say it all

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2025

When Donald Trump appeared to downplay the issue of domestic abuse, suggesting what he called ‘men having a little fight with the wife’ should not be counted as a crime, it was hard to believe it could possibly get any worse.

But before we go any further, here is the US president had to say on the matter.

Which was already shocking enough, as these three responses will testify.

But then we get to Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary who was naturally asked about Trump’s comments and she didn’t just double down, she sank all the way to the bottom. Well, at least until next time.

Ah, so women are just making stuff up to Trump look bad. Got it!

And these people surely said it best.
Source @Acyn @BulwarkOnline