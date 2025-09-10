US donald trump Karoline Leavitt Thw White House

Karoline Leavitt tetchily denied calling the Epstein documents a hoax, in response to a reporter’s steel trap of a question – 16 sceptical reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2025

Considering it’s the actual job for which she is handsomely paid, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to view answering questions as a tiresome burden, carried out solely to make the lowly journalists shut up and leave. She particularly takes offence at any suggestion that her boss is anything other than a squeaky-clean genius.

When Maggie Haberman of the New York Times tried to get some clarity on the White House position regarding the birthday message allegedly written by Donald Trump for Jeffrey Epstein, you could almost see Leavitt’s hackles rise.

“I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now that is absorbing many of the liberal cable channels is a hoax …It is a distraction”

Okay, so the documents are real but what people are saying about the documents is a hoax? Right? Erm …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

In case anyone out there still wants to go down the ‘it’s a forgery’ route –

