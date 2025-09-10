Karoline Leavitt tetchily denied calling the Epstein documents a hoax, in response to a reporter’s steel trap of a question – 16 sceptical reactions

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt Thw White House

Considering it’s the actual job for which she is handsomely paid, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to view answering questions as a tiresome burden, carried out solely to make the lowly journalists shut up and leave. She particularly takes offence at any suggestion that her boss is anything other than a squeaky-clean genius.

When Maggie Haberman of the New York Times tried to get some clarity on the White House position regarding the birthday message allegedly written by Donald Trump for Jeffrey Epstein, you could almost see Leavitt’s hackles rise.

HABERMAN: You said the Epstein docs are a hoax that Dems are perpetrating against Trump. You said he didn't sign that check or birthday card. So what is the theory since these documents came from the Epstein estate? LEAVITT: I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the… pic.twitter.com/EffiCvb0S6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2025

“I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now that is absorbing many of the liberal cable channels is a hoax …It is a distraction”

Okay, so the documents are real but what people are saying about the documents is a hoax? Right? Erm …

1.

Excellent framing of the questions. The first question was brilliant because it boxed Leavitt in before she could wriggle. By asking, "What is the theory since these documents came from the Epstein estate", Haberman framed the premise as settled fact: the documents are real,… — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 10, 2025

2.

I still don't understand, if the entire Epstein narrative being spun by Democrats is a "hoax," then why not release the files, since that would presumably expose what a hoax it all truly is? Will someone please ask her that? https://t.co/g0ALcWsOoX — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) September 9, 2025

3.

This is incredible. I think by the end of the year they’ll just be arguing that pedophilia is okay https://t.co/XOrDajfVZb — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 9, 2025

4.

The narrative is that Epstein was a sexual predator of young girls; that Trump had said publicly that Epstein liked females "on the younger side" and that Epstein was a "terrific guy"; that Trump sent Epstein a card for the latter's 50th birthday that alluded to mutually shared… https://t.co/zMTGFj4PVB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 9, 2025

5.

It's a hoax not because it's false, but because the democrats don't care about crime?

Can someone explain that one to me? — Ambrose Pike (@Ambrose_Pike) September 10, 2025

6.

LOLOL "We handed out Epstein binders to our favorite right-wing influencers a few months ago, but the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now that is absorbing many of the liberal cable channels is a hoax" These people are so incredibly full of shit. https://t.co/u3UuKh6aeC — Mike Shoun (@Mike220870) September 9, 2025

7.

Lying through her teeth while wearing a cross. She has no shame. — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 9, 2025

8.

Hey @PressSec Leavitt, if the documents are not a hoax then they are real and the signature is real. And you don’t want to talk about it anymore. That’s what you are really saying shit for brains — SilenceBeDamned (@SilenceDamned) September 10, 2025

9.

The Epstein estate records are real that’s not in dispute. What’s happening now is a coordinated dodge: Leavitt shifted from denying the evidence to attacking the coverage. Even Fox News pressed her on what exactly was “hoax” about the story, and she had no answer. Meanwhile,… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) September 9, 2025

10.

The most dishonest White House press secretary in U.S. history (and that's saying something) https://t.co/0KQPvmkm1F — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 9, 2025

11.

The House took a month long break to decrease the chatter in Congress regarding the files. Americans kept saying Release the Files, while the WH did distraction after distraction to keep the Files on the back burner, ‘old news, no one is interested.’ NOW she wants to say the… — Rhonda Burger (@RhondaBurger2) September 9, 2025

12.

You can only lie so many times before it begins catching up with you. This administration is close to that tipping point — FFT (@tim10726) September 10, 2025

13.

14.

Karoline Leavitt “Democrats are desperately trying to concoct a hoax to smear the President of the United States. We've seen this time and time again.” pic.twitter.com/NvqWxq0iSV — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) September 9, 2025

15.

Karoline Leavitt trying to claim with a straight face that Trump’s signature on his Epstein birthday message is a Democrat hoax, and handwriting experts have proven it so This would require the Dems to have discovered time travel to go back decades to plant a false signature — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 9, 2025

16.

Hundreds of contemporaneous "Donald" signatures that match perfectly have been posted by hundreds of different people yet she says it's "not his signature". This is a level of dishonest I don't think we've ever seen from a Press Secretary. She is disgracing the office. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 9, 2025

In case anyone out there still wants to go down the ‘it’s a forgery’ route –

The full 238-page album is authentic, compiled in 2003, verified by contributors, estate, and chain of custody. — Bailey for HD-92 ✌️ (@BaileePolitics) September 9, 2025

