This magnificent comeback to a boss ‘finding out what a contractor is’ just went wildly viral and if only life always worked out like this

We’ve featured no end of horrible bosses being given exactly what they deserved, but there not be another quite so satisfying as this.

It’s one particular manager ‘finding out what a contractor is’ and it just went viral – wildly viral – again after it was shared on Twitter by @VladTheInflator, presumably because it never gets old and found a whole new audience.

Boss finds out what a contractor is pic.twitter.com/BD2IzTcofS — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) September 2, 2025

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read …

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted,

Please call me = I want to put pressure on you aggressively and not have what I say be documented — dD (@a_e_ro_dy_namik) September 2, 2025

Saying no to requests for phone calls from disrespectful people is one of the most satisfying and healing things ever. — Clutch (@Clutch_DWG) September 2, 2025

For those unaware, the point of hiring a contractor is that in exchange for not having to pay benefits and whatnot, you lose the threat of termination if they don't kiss your ass for making stupid demands. https://t.co/bE4MewjlFa — Captain Crewslayer (@1ManRaid) September 3, 2025

Companies that do the "independent contractor" thing to dodge paying their share of FICA but still want everyone to act like employees are the worst. — Dr. N.R. Luke (@_LukeCSkywalker) September 2, 2025

“Please call me.”

“No.” Shit cracked me up lmfao — (@GChapman00) September 2, 2025

Based. I read my contract. Did you? https://t.co/T8WMSC5g9K — Toed nails (@NailsToed) September 2, 2025

And here is how it went viral first time round, back in the day (just a little bit).

Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to fuck off in delightful ways. pic.twitter.com/KQJv4KrBBg — The Information Pimp (@BirdRespecter) January 18, 2022

Kudos!

Source @VladTheInflator