A mansplainer trolled this woman’s frankly Herculean efforts in the gym and was spectacularly owned into next year

Life mansplainers

Latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week is surely this person who decided to take aim at a woman who shared the results of her frankly Herculean efforts in the gym, with one eye on good health no doubt and another very much on self defence.

Here’s what ‘Mouse Police’ had to say …

… and we’re very glad they did, in a way, because the response was such fantastic.

Boom! (and that’s kick boxing, just in case you were wondering).

And these people surely said it best.

‘In Portuguese we have an expression that fits that guy perfectly: if you remain silent you’re a poet.’

Pandoras_opinion ‘In English we have “better to be thought a fool than open one’s mouth and remove all doubt”. ‘Not as catchy.’

Toothless-In-Wapping ‘*Not sure how much use being strong and in-shape is in a fight.* ‘Even if she wasn’t a muai thai expert she’d probably still beat you with sheer strength judging by those arms.’

Thalaas ‘Right? That fucker would never say that within 50 feet of her.’

Hustle787878 ‘Brutalizing opponents in and out of the ring.’

Mr_E_Nigma_Solver

