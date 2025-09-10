This Republican senator’s ‘I don’t hate anyone but’ attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ticks all the boxes and not in a good way – 15 damning responses

Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez john kennedy

You may remember Republican Senator John Kennedy from his last appearance here warning his colleagues about radioactive shrimp. Simpler times.

Senator Kennedy’s latest verbal diarrhea came at the expense of one of his chief rivals, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And he didn’t necessarily stick to the issues.

Kennedy: I don’t hate anyone but Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is a creation of the media. She checks all the boxes. She’s young, she’s liberal, she’s attractive, she’s ethnic. Her problem is that she’s shallow as a puddle pic.twitter.com/f9WEmzqI0e — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2025

Maybe they should keep the Senator off the air after his bedtime.

Senator Kennedy’s latest swipe at Ocasio-Cortez isn’t just lazy politics, it’s textbook condescension wrapped in dog whistles. By reducing her to a checklist of stereotypes (“young, liberal, attractive, ethnic”) and dismissing her as “shallow as a puddle,” Kennedy exposes more about his own biases than AOC’s actual record.

This isn’t critique; it’s a thinly veiled attempt to delegitimize a woman of color who’s built a national platform on ideas, not media caricatures. Judging by the responses, Kennedy should stick to movie aliens.

@SenJohnKennedy calling @AOC shallow is like Velveeta mocking real cheese. She brings depth and ideas. He brings stale punchlines and the intellectual weight of a paper napkin. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) September 10, 2025

What a condescending asshat. This is how men from his generation talk about strong and intelligent women. We are going backwards. — Linda Stevens (@Linda__Stevens) September 10, 2025

“She’s attractive”…that sounded awfully creepy… — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 10, 2025

“Her problem is that she’s shallow as a puddle” is Kennedy talking about Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 10, 2025

The man who says AOC is as “shallow as a puddle” just said on the floor of the Senate this week that if you eat foreign shrimp you’ll turn into the chest-bursting xenomorph from “Alien.” — Saul Gonzalez (@SaulGonzalezCA) September 10, 2025

Kennedy: I don’t hate anyone but Trump is a creation of the media. I corrected it for you. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) September 10, 2025

Always good to see those Christian morals on full display. — Terrance. (@ExscapeVelozity) September 10, 2025

