Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez john kennedy

This Republican senator’s ‘I don’t hate anyone but’ attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ticks all the boxes and not in a good way – 15 damning responses

Saul Hutson. Updated September 10th, 2025

You may remember Republican Senator John Kennedy from his last appearance here warning his colleagues about radioactive shrimp. Simpler times.

Senator Kennedy’s latest verbal diarrhea came at the expense of one of his chief rivals, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And he didn’t necessarily stick to the issues.

Maybe they should keep the Senator off the air after his bedtime.

Senator Kennedy’s latest swipe at Ocasio-Cortez isn’t just lazy politics, it’s textbook condescension wrapped in dog whistles. By reducing her to a checklist of stereotypes (“young, liberal, attractive, ethnic”) and dismissing her as “shallow as a puddle,” Kennedy exposes more about his own biases than AOC’s actual record.

This isn’t critique; it’s a thinly veiled attempt to delegitimize a woman of color who’s built a national platform on ideas, not media caricatures. Judging by the responses, Kennedy should stick to movie aliens.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2