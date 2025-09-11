The ending of this comment on a NYT brownie recipe makes it a strong contender for the best of the genre

Celebrity food New York Times

In 2015, nutritionist Sydne Newberry wrote what is widely considered to be the best comment ever left on a New York Times article. It periodically pops up on various social media platforms, finding a new audience and delighting people with the twist at the end.

The NYT’s cookery socials reshared video journalist Vaughn Vreeland‘s spirited reading of her comment, back in 2024, as he talked about the article – a recipe for Katharine Hepburn‘s brownies. Yes, that Katharine Hepburn.

“This has been my go-to brownie recipe for 30 years. In the ’80s, an acquaintance in Germany to whom I brought some of the brownies, and who considered herself a great cook, asked for the recipe but was never able to get it to work. She kept asking me what she was doing wrong and I was never able to solve her problem. Eventually, she moved to the U.S. and stole my husband!”

It gave people life.

Sydne’s comment wasn’t the only thing on people’s minds after watching the video.

This accent started at “Philadelphia Story” and ended at “Talladega Nights”.

Wiggy

Is the “Transatlantic Accent” in the room with us?

kitschrich

Harsh, but fair.

