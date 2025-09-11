Jeremy Clarkson said he was ‘genuinely frightened’ about being a newspaper columnist and everyone said the same thing

Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

Former Top Gear presenter turned farmer and much else besides Jeremy Clarkson took to Twitter today to say he was frightened for the first time in his life about writing a newspaper column.

Clarkson writes a weekly column in the Sunday Times and also writes car reviews for the paper, which you’ll no doubt know even if you don’t read them.

For the first time in my life, I’m genuinely frightened about being a newspaper columnist. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) September 10, 2025

Written in the aftermath of the horrific fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the US, Clarkson’s tweet went wildly viral and prompted no end of responses.

Two themes emerged in particular. First, this.

How did you make this about yourself this quickly. Shameful — oza (@OzaTrades) September 10, 2025

It’s not about you all time, Clarkson. Get a grip. — Provoke the Woke (@cityecoliving) September 10, 2025

But mostly, this.

Over the past 30 years, few people have done more to poison public debate in the U.K than Jeremy Clarkson. The hypocrisy of this rent-a-mouth is off the scale. https://t.co/iMidONqQIx pic.twitter.com/eiI3EhbQKj — Jon Burke is mainly posting on Bluesky (@jonburkeUK) September 11, 2025

Shut the fuck up mate. pic.twitter.com/blx88yCYI3 — HutchOnline (@Hutch_Online) September 10, 2025

For the first time in my life, I’m genuinely frightened about being a public sector worker. https://t.co/HoFOXw09hr pic.twitter.com/jpxH6Tqvh9 — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) September 11, 2025

Breathtaking hypocrisy from this deeply silly and unserious man. https://t.co/zPYHEXBqap pic.twitter.com/cISokKR9AB — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 11, 2025

Saying you want Meghan Markle lynched and shit thrown at her, saying you want striking public sector workers shot, wishing violence against Jeremy Corbyn etc….maybe YOU are part of the created monster fuckstick! https://t.co/MTUbsO4sr1 — JRG 19&6 (@jrewingL4) September 11, 2025

And just in case anyone needed reminding …

