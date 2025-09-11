Magas demanded the left tone down their ‘rhetoric’ and Elizabeth Warren’s A++ response is the perfect riposte for Trump and anyone else

US charlie kirk donald trump magas

Republicans are usually keen to tell people not to ‘politicise’ the latest mass shooting in the US, whether it’s in a school or somewhere else.

But the shocking killing of Charlie Kirk has had many Magas falling over themselves to do just that, not least Donald Trump himself, who blamed the ‘radical left’ for the shooting and had Magas everywhere telling Democrats to tone down their so-called ‘rhetoric’.

And surely no-one responded to this better than veteran American senator Elizabeth Warren, who spoke for all right-thinking (if not right-leaning) Americans everywhere.

And these people said it best.

1.

To Warren’s point, Donald Trump has spent the past ten years, fomenting, condoning, inciting and “pardoning” political violence … it takes a special kind of both sides-ism or collective amnesia to ignore that singular political reality https://t.co/DJ1VpReYat — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) September 11, 2025

2.

She’s god damn fucking right. Don’t let them guilt you — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) September 11, 2025

3.

My Senator, Elizabeth Warren is right, always. You don’t get to lecture Democrats on “rhetoric” while Trump calls opponents “vermin,” threatens journalists, incites mobs, and posts violent memes. This false equivalency is dangerous. One side is defending democracy. The other… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) September 11, 2025

4.

The most abhorrent, disgusting and racist rhetoric comes from the convicted felon and accused pedophile in the WH. Hands down he sets the temperature for the country. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 11, 2025

5.

The buck stops at Trump to tone down the rhetoric. Unfortunately he only cares about making bucks. https://t.co/FuhBFnxSqT — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 11, 2025

6.

7.

This is exactly the right response from Warren. Democrats: listen to @SenWarren https://t.co/0HU5u6Jzd8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 11, 2025

8.

That’s right. Elizabeth Warren Nails it 100%. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) September 11, 2025

9.

Source @atrupar