US charlie kirk donald trump magas

Magas demanded the left tone down their ‘rhetoric’ and Elizabeth Warren’s A++ response is the perfect riposte for Trump and anyone else

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2025

Republicans are usually keen to tell people not to ‘politicise’ the latest mass shooting in the US, whether it’s in a school or somewhere else.

But the shocking killing of Charlie Kirk has had many Magas falling over themselves to do just that, not least Donald Trump himself, who blamed the ‘radical left’ for the shooting and had Magas everywhere telling Democrats to tone down their so-called ‘rhetoric’.

And surely no-one responded to this better than veteran American senator Elizabeth Warren, who spoke for all right-thinking (if not right-leaning) Americans everywhere.

And these people said it best.

Source @atrupar