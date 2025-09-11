‘What’s your best ever charity shop find?’ – 21 incredible treasures we can only dream of stumbling across

Life r/AskUK

Most people enjoy a bit of a rummage in a charity shop now and again, and indulge in a little daydream about finding something overlooked but incredibly valuable, like a first edition Agatha Christie novel or a rare vintage record. Unfortunately, all we usually find is Primark cast offs and the type of tatty ornaments even you’re granny would turn her nose up at.

However, some people do find genuine treasures, which they’ve been sharing after user AlephMartian posted this on the AskUK subreddit:

What’s your best ever charity shop find? I recently bought a Michael Kors jacket for £40 that I then discovered had an RRP of £900!? Previous best was a Bo Concept sofa from BHF – bought for £180 and I think they sell new for something like £4k. Can you beat that?

Here are some amazing finds that will have you browsing your local stores with a bit more of a discerning eye…

‘Coat I bought from the charity shop in Ely, this would have been around 15 years ago. There was a hole in one of the pockets and in the lining was £120 in £20 notes. Had a good piss up that night.’

–Greengrass7772

‘I’m a knitter and a few years ago I found 1.25kg of mohair yarn for £5, I made four jumpers out of it. 25g of mohair costs around £10 from a decent brand, I am not great at maths but my calculator tells me that would be £500.’

–ans-myonul

‘Was buying a CD priced £1 and the lady behind the till told me it was a £3 minimum on card, so I saw a copy of The Strain by Guillermo Del Toro and got that to make it up to £3. Got home and looked at it, only to realise its a signed 1st edition!!!’

–Least-Conference9547

‘I bought the exact same sofa I’d been eyeing up in DFS at £650 for £75 including delivery. Barely sat in, perfect condition and the delivery guys brought it right inside and into the lounge. Best buy ever!’

–Crazycatladyanddave

‘Got an M&S glass top dining table for £50 which M&S sold for £650. I’d originally bought the M&S one but the ex took it when we split. Absolutely chuffed to get the exact same table for next to nothing.’

–themadguru

‘My dad picked up a local history book to flick through and found it had belonged to his Uncle who had died nearly 20 years previously. He had a habit of writing his name inside the front cover of books because he’d loan them to neighbours etc. My dad had loads in the house which he’d got after his Uncle died. He added it to the collection.’

–FumbleMyEndzone

‘The entire first edition Discworld series for £11.50.’

–knight-under-stars

‘I bought an unworn pair of Hieronymus Bosch Doc Martens for £50, since seen very worn pairs going for £300.’

–Specialist-Web7854

‘Ooh I just got a dark green Le Creuset for £12. Wetherby (the land of footballers wives) is great for bargains.’

–Maleficent-Jelly2287

‘Leica M4 vintage camera, paid £25, looks like they go for £1800 on eBay.’

–Temporary-Zebra97

‘I bought a hoodie for a pound. When I checked the pockets to wash it there was a pound in one of them!’

–Wibblejellytime