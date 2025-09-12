Brazil sentenced its former president to 27 years in jail after he tried to overturn an election with a violent coup, and USA entered the chat

Politics brazil donald trump US politics

Over in Brazil, former president and Trump BFF Jair Bolsanaro has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after his 2022 election loss saw him plot to overturn the results and take back the presidency in a coup. Sounds familiar.

Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to more than 27 years in a Brazil prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election. https://t.co/MY47Jrovvp — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 11, 2025

Donald Trump has already imposed punishment tariffs on Brazil for daring to suggest his ally is corrupt. His reaction to this news is going to be one to watch.

Bolsonaro’s armed supporters stormed a government building, in a chilling echo of the January 6 US insurrection in 2021, and with the former president and future jailbird accusing the current regime of a witch hunt, people couldn’t help but draw parallels with Trump – and ask why the US coup didn’t see him end up behind bars.

Americans watching Brazil put their corrupt former president in prison https://t.co/N3c153z8Is pic.twitter.com/F5sw21kfD5 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 11, 2025

Love that Brazil's Supreme court convicted their former president Jair Bolsonaro for trying to overturn his election loss instead of saying he has immunity for acts committed while in office. — Covie (@covie_93) September 11, 2025

When they try to steal the election in Brazil, they put them in prison they don't elect them again. Brazil's Trump, 27 years. https://t.co/LLSXZduKiJ — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 11, 2025

You mean you can send to jail the guy who incites an insurrection?? https://t.co/BT46WEryqc pic.twitter.com/ytiWSjuHZJ — hotmess diva ♡ (@rubysletters) September 12, 2025

Brazil’s Supreme Court convicted Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup and sentenced him to 27 years in prison. Which is what should have happened to Donald Trump after J6. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 11, 2025

Wow! Imagine living in a country that holds someone accountable for attempting to violently overthrow their government to maintain power https://t.co/FGT3zVbBPe — Ryan (@RyanInDuval) September 11, 2025

We reelected ours and gave him unlimited powers — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) September 11, 2025

When you have a functioning Supreme Court https://t.co/vntei3Irif — CathyNotToday2 (@Cathy2NotToday) September 12, 2025

The proper punishment for an attempted coup. https://t.co/Pyi6Z1DH6j — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 11, 2025

Brazil – 1

US -0 — jaden (@politicsjaden) September 11, 2025

Commentary: God, it must feel nice to have a country that will punish meatbags for this kind of shit. Wish we could do that sometime. https://t.co/ouMHGyJowo — HK-47 (@HK47_Actual) September 12, 2025

Brazil just sent their ex President to jail for 27 years for plotting a coup, he will be out when he is 97. Look America at what you could have won. pic.twitter.com/5GuNw7ZRYz — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 11, 2025

This is what's supposed to happen after a coup attempt, btw. The perpetrator isn't supposed to be allowed to run for office again. https://t.co/VeJaD896bY — TrumpFile.org (@TrumpFile) September 11, 2025

Arresting traitors is hot https://t.co/zxSHNXFvHC — shortbox summary (@shortboxsummary) September 11, 2025

What a contrast between Brazil’s efficient judiciary & America’s woeful system. #Bolsanaro heading for prison whilst his criminal ally #Trump is heading for a state dinner at Windsor. #Brazil https://t.co/vikgjnPhRF — JOHN NICOLSON (@MrJohnNicolson) September 11, 2025

Rachel Bitecofer had a question.

Why does Brazil have stronger institutions and democracy than America?? https://t.co/fiXWlaJjAY — Rachel Bitecofer (@RachelBitecofer) September 11, 2025

