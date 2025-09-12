Politics brazil donald trump US politics

Brazil sentenced its former president to 27 years in jail after he tried to overturn an election with a violent coup, and USA entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2025

Over in Brazil, former president and Trump BFF Jair Bolsanaro has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after his 2022 election loss saw him plot to overturn the results and take back the presidency in a coup. Sounds familiar.

Donald Trump has already imposed punishment tariffs on Brazil for daring to suggest his ally is corrupt. His reaction to this news is going to be one to watch.

Bolsonaro’s armed supporters stormed a government building, in a chilling echo of the January 6 US insurrection in 2021, and with the former president and future jailbird accusing the current regime of a witch hunt, people couldn’t help but draw parallels with Trump – and ask why the US coup didn’t see him end up behind bars.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Rachel Bitecofer had a question.

Trump shrugging

READ MORE

Trump was asked about his pardon of the Capitol rioters and if ever a single Q&A summed him up, it is surely this

Image Screengrab