People can’t stop watching Donald Trump’s face during the 9/11 memorial and it prompted more health concerns and some wildly inappropriate jokes

Donald Trump is getting up there in years and the general public is concerned about his health. His erratic behavior and occasional breaks from the public eye for days at a time have drawn comments and generated rumors of a stroke. Of course none of this has been confirmed and it’s all speculation.

Regardless, it’s still worrying to see the Commander in Chief acting so bizarrely and appearing compromised in public like this, considering he has the power (and the temperament) to ignite a world war.

So when photos of Trump at the 9/11 showed up and his face appeared to have a droop to it, the conspiracy theorists came out in droves to attack.

Trump at a 9/11 commemoration pic.twitter.com/ZVzH83F8hy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

There is no actual evidence of a stroke – beyond your own eyes, obviously – and the White House has not made any official announcement about health issues for Trump. But that didn’t stop the online doctors – and comedians – from piping up in the comments.

so like. are we allowed to talk about what’s clearly happened here. or no https://t.co/XaOepc0beI — rachel (@rachelmillman) September 11, 2025

He’s dying and Melania is just serving beside him https://t.co/Wb4XwDbDC7 — Nikolaj (@nikicaga) September 11, 2025

His face is just at half mast for Charlie Kirk. — Chad (@chadfromtargets) September 11, 2025

