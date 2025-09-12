Politics donald trump stroke

People can’t stop watching Donald Trump’s face during the 9/11 memorial and it prompted more health concerns and some wildly inappropriate jokes

Saul Hutson. Updated September 12th, 2025

Donald Trump is getting up there in years and the general public is concerned about his health. His erratic behavior and occasional breaks from the public eye for days at a time have drawn comments and generated rumors of a stroke. Of course none of this has been confirmed and it’s all speculation.

Regardless, it’s still worrying to see the Commander in Chief acting so bizarrely and appearing compromised in public like this, considering he has the power (and the temperament) to ignite a world war.

So when photos of Trump at the 9/11 showed up and his face appeared to have a droop to it, the conspiracy theorists came out in droves to attack.

There is no actual evidence of a stroke – beyond your own eyes, obviously – and the White House has not made any official announcement about health issues for Trump. But that didn’t stop the online doctors – and comedians – from piping up in the comments.

