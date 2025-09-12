These American protestors chanted ‘White man fight back!’ and ended up schooled into another dimension

US magas

If there’s one thing America isn’t short of now is protests.

But while we wait (and hope) that the nation will step back from the brink, this protest in particular – at Huntington beach in California – went viral, and probably not for the reasons they would have been hoping.

Protests are erupting across America tonight. “WHITE MAN FIGHT BACK” pic.twitter.com/ivvR9oK4Ws — (@Antunes1) September 11, 2025

White man fight back? And these 13 responses surely said it all.

1.

“it’s time for the white man to rise up” dawg wtf was the last 250 years then wtf https://t.co/3YA1468MrL — dre (@altoidsrevenge) September 11, 2025

2.

I never saw a group of people that want to be so oppressed. No one is oppressing white men lmao. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) September 11, 2025

3.

Mind you, every political assassination this year has been by a white man… https://t.co/EeAxIxzHPb — Exilarch (@sambationist) September 11, 2025

4.

I hope you win at fighting with each other ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WI2JGgZwmL — OG Don Brazy (@OGDonBrazy) September 11, 2025

5.

Funniestttttt people in the world, I’m sorry bring the Prem back so I can stop seeing this shit https://t.co/QFAA1mySld — J…. (@yehblitzed) September 11, 2025

6.

The concept of white men protesting as if they’re an oppressed minority https://t.co/wQ00tldn32 pic.twitter.com/h2HZ5YiHBW — MJO| (They/Them) (@KubologyVictim) September 11, 2025

7.

These thirty jobless ppl have accomplished nothing — steve (the stunter) (@jabadahut3989) September 11, 2025

8.

White ppl want to be both the oppressors and victims so bad. https://t.co/L98hkEyE6h — Arewà (@yorubelle) September 11, 2025

9.

White ppl need to get back on twitter they have no real chance in the real world — clipsta (@clipsxllc) September 11, 2025

10.

white men thinking they’re oppressed in any way in this country is the most silliest shit i have ever seen. https://t.co/aDA38DlFey — DE'RON (@deronworld) September 12, 2025

11.

fighting back against who??? who exactly is oppressing you??? — harley ˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶ (@whisperwoIf) September 11, 2025

Source @Antunes1