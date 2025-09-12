US magas

These American protestors chanted ‘White man fight back!’ and ended up schooled into another dimension

John Plunkett. Updated September 12th, 2025

If there’s one thing America isn’t short of now is protests.

But while we wait (and hope) that the nation will step back from the brink, this protest in particular – at Huntington beach in California – went viral, and probably not for the reasons they would have been hoping.

White man fight back? And these 13 responses surely said it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

READ MORE

A Maga said he’d been told not to wear his favourite hat in London and these Brits’ replies will make the whole country proud

Source @Antunes1