‘What’s something someone did in your house that they never got an invite back?’ – 18 obnoxious house guests who need to find a new place to stay

Life Ask Reddit houseguests

Houseguests are a tricky proposition. One the one had: you get to show off your fancy digs and party with your closest friends and family. On the other hand: other people are usually terrible.

When it does go bad, it goes off the rails. Those bad cases came to light when Redditor u/Current-Star77 recently asked:

What’s something someone did in your house that they never got an invite back?

If these tales are any indication, maybe it’s better to just grab dinner on the couch in front of the TV.

1.

‘Took a Xanax, drank a 1/2 bottle of vodka, and left all the burners on high on the kitchen stove. They then spilled honey all over the floor, and passed out on the couch. Fortunately, my house didn’t burn down.’

Tillikummate

2.

‘It’s still referred to as the Legend of Gabby the Pee Pee Girl.

‘When my son was in college and home for the summer, he had gone to a party with friends. Called us around 1 am to say that the party had gotten out of hand and asked if he could bring home a couple of friends who were too drunk to drive. We said sure.

‘They arrived, drunk as advertised, and crashed on couches and the guest bed.

‘We heard a crash in the middle of the night, and my husband got up to check on things. He came back to our bedroom with a stunned look on his face and said, “I think you better handle this one.”

‘I walked into the kitchen, where I heard water running, and saw this girl Gabby, sitting on the kitchen counter and pissing like the proverbial racehorse.

‘After I got over the shock, I offered to show her where the bathroom was. She smiled, patted the counter, and said cheerfully, “No need. I found it.”

‘There was urine running down the cabinet doors, inside the cabinets where the cookware lived, and into the floor.

‘She remembered none of it the next day. Gave me a big hug and thanked me for our hospitality. Our son spent the day cleaning and disinfecting the kitchen.’

tnrivergirl

3.

‘My cousin was staying with us after coming up to visit with my aunt. We have little wicker baskets in mum’s bathroom that are filled with mini bath bombs, shower steamers and soap flowers.

‘She cleared out the entire basket. I’m talking at least 15 bath bombs, 10 shower steamers and 6 rose soaps. She didn’t use them. Just packed them up in her bag and took them.

‘Their flight ended up being delayed so my aunt and her came back to our place to wait until their new flight in the afternoon, while she was in the bathroom, I took all the items back and put them back in mum’s bathroom. I tried to get mum to say something but mum said not to make a big deal of it. I left a note in her bag where I took all the stolen items back calling out her behaviour and how disgusting it was to steal from family. She barely spoke to me the remainder of the afternoon and I kept eyes on her the entire time, so she knew I knew.

‘As a note, growing up my aunt always commented how generous my cousin’s friends always were. She always came home with new makeup, perfume, etc that her ‘friends no longer wanted’, I honestly wonder now if that were the case or if she was just a kleptomaniac.’

Alisana

4.

‘Went through my medicine cabinet and took the leftover Vicodin from an old hospital visit. The ONLY reason I noticed was that he didn’t even have the brains to put the damn bottle back where he got it from (I don’t take them so it stuck out like a sore thumb in the midst of the Tylenol/allergy meds/etc.) Honestly if he just took the whole bottle I might not have noticed for a while, too. I noticed the moved bottle immediately the next morning.

‘How did I find out it was him? Got a text the next day from friends saying so-and-so was FUUUUUCKED UP on pills at a party.’

Sea-Vast-8826

5.

‘My wife’s aunt let her youngest daughters draw all over my projector screen with sharpies. When I found out they just left without saying anything. Just grabbed her kids and left. When my in-laws tried to talk to the aunt and uncle about it, caused we were understandably pissed and wanted it replaced, they told my in-laws that it was my fault for having the screen down and having sharpies in a nearby drawer.

‘A screen that didn’t retract, down in a basement home movie theater behind a closed door that I said was off limits to the kids. We didn’t have the money to replace it for months, because we were poor and the theater was all used stuff I had scrounged up from work and flea markets, so I couldn’t watch movies or sports without distracting scribbles on the background. Both the aunt and uncle are completely loaded while we were just scraping by.

‘They to this day refuse to apologize to us that it happened. I am petty enough that I bring it up every single time we see them. All they have ever said is “Well you know kids will be kids and mess stuff up. You have to accept that it will happen.”‘

genericnewlurker

6.

‘Let my cat out. On purpose. (She defended herself by saying cats were satanic.)

‘The cat (thankfully!) had the good sense to sit by the door until I realized what had happened. The houseguest found herself on that side of the door immediately thereafter.’

hiddenkobolds

7.

‘We have allergies in our family, and one of our extended family members brought a meal containing allergens, which we anticipate, so we have a separate table for forbidden foods. We asked up front what was in it. “Family secret!” We insisted no secrets could be allowed due to allergies. Hers had both dairy and gluten in it.

‘We set it on the table that was off limits for those with allergies. She didn’t like it and said we insulted her dish. While we weren’t looking, she mixed two huge scoops in our gluten free pasta dish. When she got caught, she yelled, “Gluten allergies are nothing but woke bullshit anyway!” My husband was so mad at her that he grabbed her bowl shoved it in her arms and told her to get out and never come back.’

CarmenDeeJay

8.

‘Unruly kids….if you bring your kids over watch them! One friend brought her 6 kids over and didn’t believe in discipline. Her kids broke all kinds of stuff and she’d barley look uo from her phone. Another friend has 3 kids and her boys are terrible. Instead of correcting the behavior she’ll just scream and yell and speak badly about them right in front of them.

‘I’ve started limiting who’s kids I allow over now because things most kids should know not to do like jumping on my couch or trying to start a fire intentionally….yeah I’ll continue hosting dinners without the chaos and extra messes.’

Imaginary_Drawing351

9.

‘Brought their huge dog over without asking first, then had the gall to ask me to put my little pomeranian in the bedroom so he wouldn’t “excite” his dog. Was so pissed, they never got invited back to my house again.’

lizaster17