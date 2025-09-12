‘What’s the worst/most embarrassing text you’ve sent to the wrong person?’ – 17 missent messages that will make you die of cringe

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Technology is amazing. It lets us access all of the world’s information in the palm of our hands, and read entertaining listicles, but it also gives us the power to make monumental mistakes.

One of the most common, apparently, is sending messages to the wrong person. Reddit user Famous-Commission484 wanted to hear about the biggest and most embarrassing messaging blunders, so they invited r/AskReddit users to share their stories. And they even got the ball rolling by sharing their own:

‘Just got out of a Teams meeting at work, the boss who’s not very liked anyway is running it, usual disorganised tripe frustrated me enough to text my colleague “hope this dick’s not organising the sandwich run friday lol”, only I didn’t send it to my mate did I, I sent it to my boss. Yeah so had that rush of blood to your feet and went cold whilst trying to delete the message which of course you can’t.

Did get a response saying “Noted” so I’m sure he’s taken it really positively. Not convinced I’ll have a job tomorrow. In light of my superb day, I wonder what’s the worst/embarrassing/funny thing you’ve sent to someone you didn’t mean to?’

Here are the top messages that got people scrabbling for an undo button…

1.

‘I once accidentally triggered the emergency thing on my phone, sending a selfie of myself and a text for help to several family members and a friend, whilst I was sat on the toilet having my morning shit.’

-brightonbloke

2.

‘Not me (thankgod!) but I worked with a woman who wrote an email utterly slagging off one of the other women in her team. It was really vicious especially as this woman she was writing about was actually known for being nice. It was real mean girls bullshit. Anyway she meant to send it to ‘Allison’ who was the other woman in their team, but being the dumbass she was she didn’t type the full name she did (you guessed it!) ‘All’. 3500 people it went to, including the woman she was slagging off. CEO and HR went mad. She was fired for bullying that week. She’d been there less than 2 years so it was no problem getting rid of her. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer woman /s’

-Mischeese

3.

‘Accidentally sent my then husband a Whatsapp with link to a divorce solicitor with text along the lines of ‘is this who you used?…was meant to go to my friend to see who she used to divorce her husband, whilst planning to leave mine… styled it out and was like ‘oh yeah I met her at spin class, she seemed like a bitch & the name was the same as my friend’s solicitor’, caused a bit of a problem until he was ok with my explanation… Following that did contact the solicitor, she was very helpful in explaining the process & planning how to leave with as little drama as possible but it was a close call’

-Klutzy_Award1786

4.

‘I was WFH waiting for the pest control person and would need to be away from my desk to show him the problem.

When he arrived, I thought I had messaged immediate manager, but instead had sent a department wide Teams message that simply read: The Rat Man is here’

-GrimApocrypha

5.

‘As a teenager experiencing the joys of life for the first time with my first proper girlfriend, I sent a rather passionate and detailed message to her. Or at least I thought I had. Said thought was abruptly shattered when my mum came into the room holding her phone out with that well known look that most mums have that translates roughly as ‘we need to have a talk’.’

-That_Northern_bloke

6.

‘Woman I know was in a relationship with a man. She was really in love with him but it was pretty obvious that he wasn’t that into her. She got a text from him one day that he had meant to send to his mate. It said “Going round Vicky’s house for one last shag before I dump her”. Suffice to say the one last shag didn’t happen….’

-Warm-Reference-4965

7.

‘”I swear if he talks about that fucking car one more time I’m going to drive it off a bridge” I sent it to the guy in our friendship group who talked about his new car a lot.’

-ByteSizedGenius

8.

‘A very senior member of the company I worked for asked me for a favor. I had a valid and reasonable excuse for not doing it. In my reply message, as I knew he loved single malt whisky, in my mind I typed, “Maybe we can share a small single malt to make up for it one day soon.” My sausage fingers typed (and sent) “Maybe we can share a small single male to make up for it one day soon” Luckily he had a sense of humour ’

-dangerous_welshman

9.