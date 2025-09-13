News charlie kirk donald trump

Donald Trump was asked about Charlie Kirk and his very Trumpian reply reminds you what really matters

Michael White. Updated September 13th, 2025

The fallout from the assassination of Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, continues to dominate the news.

So it’s understandable that reporters would want to ask President Trump how he’s coping with the loss of his friend.

That’s what happened on Friday when a reporter asked Trump how he’s holding up the past few days.

And the president’s response was extremely Trumpian and random, even for him, pivoting straight away to talking about construction happening on the new $200m White House ballroom.

The full exchange:

Reporter: My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?

Trump: I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it’s gonna be a beauty. It’ll be an absolutely magnificent structure.

Moving words, we think you’ll agree.

This is the ballroom in question, by the way.

People online were quick to respond to Trump’s, erm, emotional statement.

