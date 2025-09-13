Donald Trump was asked about Charlie Kirk and his very Trumpian reply reminds you what really matters

News charlie kirk donald trump

The fallout from the assassination of Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, continues to dominate the news.

So it’s understandable that reporters would want to ask President Trump how he’s coping with the loss of his friend.

That’s what happened on Friday when a reporter asked Trump how he’s holding up the past few days.

And the president’s response was extremely Trumpian and random, even for him, pivoting straight away to talking about construction happening on the new $200m White House ballroom.

Q: My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up? TRUMP: I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get… pic.twitter.com/Jrw4j2fnVZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2025

The full exchange:

Reporter: My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up? Trump: I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it’s gonna be a beauty. It’ll be an absolutely magnificent structure.

Moving words, we think you’ll agree.

This is the ballroom in question, by the way.

BREAKING: @PressSec announces the construction of a new 90,000 sq ft ballroom at the White House — with construction to begin in September. Visit https://t.co/Nq7Vqlw3HO for more. pic.twitter.com/XadWWxOGON — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2025

People online were quick to respond to Trump’s, erm, emotional statement.

………we all grieve differently I guess!!! https://t.co/aW0DB6IXk1 — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) September 12, 2025

Trump when asked about Kirk but he needs to push his ballroom pic.twitter.com/kwvdtNFgeY — Christo Aivalis (@christoaivalis) September 12, 2025

Anyone who thinks Trump is choked up over Kirk’s death is crazy. I’ve never seen a leader less loyal to those who were loyal to him. He has no morals, principles, or even deep thoughts. He’s just a plain dumb, shallow, selfish man. https://t.co/Uwnwex3BlH — Rio Veradonir (@RioVeradonir) September 12, 2025

In moments of national mourning, especially following politically motivated violence, the expectation is reflection, unity, and a reaffirmation of democratic values. Instead, we got architectural enthusiasm. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) September 12, 2025

Charlie dedicated a decade of his life to fueling causes that benefit Donald Trump, activating the youth and converting them, being a soldier for the right, so on, so forth. Now in his death, after the shooter was identified and not somebody that can be politicized by his… https://t.co/SWYRlfIPh2 — Ibou, of Self Made (@BackupHangman) September 12, 2025

the normal emotions of healthy human beings are foreign to him you might as well ask him to speak in Latin https://t.co/T2jwB8ytDu — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 12, 2025

people are making fun of this but real estate developers only do this when they’re very sad https://t.co/p44Wox8CgN — Jason Paladino (@jason_paladino) September 12, 2025

This is like when Diamond of Diamond & Silk died. Trump attended her memorial service but it was clear he knew absolutely nothing about the woman. She spent almost a decade of her life dedicated to him. He could not name a single fact about her life. https://t.co/yV92NK6kkV — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) September 12, 2025

