A Fox News anchor casually suggested we just murder all homeless people and his follow-up really didn’t help matters – 13 responses that surely say it all

Politics brian kilmeade Fox News

Fox News anchor, Brian Kilmeade, got way too honest on the air and it was a dark and disturbing look into how conservatives view human rights.

In a segment discussing the homeless population, Kilmeade said basically that we should just kill them all. Here’s his exact words.

Brian Kilmeade endorses euthanizing homeless people: “Involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill them.” pic.twitter.com/on5NMereZQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2025

The words themselves are disturbing, but it’ also concerning that his co-hosts hardly even batted an eyelash before moving on to the next talking point.

Unfortunately for Kilmeade, the public absolutely noticed how maniacal his thoughts were and called him out in explicit terms.

1.

He needs to be fired immediately. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) September 13, 2025

2.

So murder? — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 13, 2025

3.

4.

This isn’t just extreme; it’s dehumanizing rhetoric that echoes some of the darkest impulses in political discourse. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) September 14, 2025

5.

There is an important difference between incitement and free speech. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) September 13, 2025

6.

He needs to be fired. — Kent Loehrke (@KentLoehrke) September 13, 2025

7.

There’s something wrong with these people. pic.twitter.com/vNnejLaGvY — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) September 13, 2025

8.

We have reached the “let’s kill all the poor people” stage of MAGA’s fascist agenda. — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) September 14, 2025

9.

Fox & Friends: “weather, traffic, and the occasional call for crimes against humanity.” — Nate Lichtman (@27KeysToTheRace) September 13, 2025

10.

11.

12.

The measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable. — Richard Lamondin for Congress (@rlamondinjr) September 13, 2025

13.