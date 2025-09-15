Somebody asked about cheat codes people had unlocked in real life – 21 hidden hacks to gain a big advantage

Life hacks r/AskReddit

If you asked them, most people would say they’d like their life to be a little bit easier in one area or another. And while you’re unlikely to get unlimited wealth or the ability to jump incredibly high like they do in video games, there are some real life cheat codes that can still genuinely improve your day-to-day existence.

They’ve been gathering some of the best after user Intelligent_Can_2898 asked this on the AskReddit page:

What is the ‘cheat code’ you discovered in real life that actually works?

Here are some simple yet highly effective ways to hack your way to happiness.

‘Sleep, literally fixes 80% of my problems.’

–YourPotentialPeach

‘Listen a lot. Talk a little.’

–Straight-Extreme-966

‘If you admit fault for something you’ve done, it blows over way quicker.’

–ThatsAGottem

‘Committing to only saying the truth. It is hard at first but with time you actually stop getting yourself into situations which would make you have to lie. Life becomes much simpler and easier.’

–somnambulantDeity

‘Just ask. Ask for what you need. Ask for what you want. Ask for directions. Ask for help. Ask the question. Most people want to help you.’

–forcedowntime

‘You get a lot further in your career by being likeable than being good.’

–tstop4th

‘Treat everyone equally. Bin men, people on checkouts, the guy that mutters to himself at the bus stop, your doctor… everyone.’

–Soggy_Detective_4737

‘People only dwell on their own embarrassment. You got to get it over embarrassing yourself and learn to laugh about it. I am not the centre of the universe.’

–archeristmouse

‘Nobody’s thinking about you. They’re all thinking about themselves just like you.’

–panaceator

‘If you want to accomplish something, visualise it in detail first. It sounds silly, but it really is one of the biggest keys to success at anything.’

–BluesFanDeluxe

