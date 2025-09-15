Donald Trump said ‘smart people don’t like me’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s no stranger to lashing out at his critics, and neither is he exactly unfamiliar with the concept of a crushingly embarrassing self-own.

But it’s not often the two combine to quite such devastating effect as this. Sound up!

And the entirety of the internet – well, quite a lot of it, right? – said exactly the same thing.

1.

2.

Maybe the truest thing he’s ever said. — blazedbum (@blazedbum_) September 14, 2025

3.

I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them ? https://t.co/7kuDcaZEiX — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 14, 2025

4.

Trump: “Smart people don’t like me” Fact check: 100% true.pic.twitter.com/LHyKvD49me — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 14, 2025

5.

Yeah, because they understand how the world works. Trump loves the uneducated because they don’t question anything. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 14, 2025

6.