Donald Trump said ‘smart people don’t like me’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one
Donald Trump’s no stranger to lashing out at his critics, and neither is he exactly unfamiliar with the concept of a crushingly embarrassing self-own.
But it’s not often the two combine to quite such devastating effect as this. Sound up!
Trump: “Smart people don’t like me” pic.twitter.com/RSwV5qkL6n
— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) September 14, 2025
And the entirety of the internet – well, quite a lot of it, right? – said exactly the same thing.
1.
Correct https://t.co/ZjgRap0hVU
— Sal she/her (@ChairladySpears) September 14, 2025
2.
Maybe the truest thing he’s ever said.
— blazedbum (@blazedbum_) September 14, 2025
3.
I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them ? https://t.co/7kuDcaZEiX
— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 14, 2025
4.
Trump: “Smart people don’t like me”
Fact check: 100% true.pic.twitter.com/LHyKvD49me
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 14, 2025
5.
Yeah, because they understand how the world works. Trump loves the uneducated because they don’t question anything.
— Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 14, 2025
6.
OMG DONNY WAS HONEST! BUT OTHERS DON’T LIKE YOU TOO. LIKE COWORKERS, EMPLOYEES, AIDES, PATRIOTS, WIVES, PORN STARS, HUMANS. AS WELL AS ANIMALS, PLANTS, AND INANIMATE OBJECTS LIKE CHAIRS, TABLES, JD VANCE. BUT EVERYONE LOVES GOVERNOR GAVIN C. NEWSOM (SOME SAY “C” IS FOR CHARM.) https://t.co/d8WPSb8YC8
— Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 14, 2025