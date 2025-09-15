Eric Trump told a far-fetched story about an old Jamaican man speaking to him ‘in broken English’ and got owned into next year

US eric trump Fox News

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that any story told by Donald Trump in which someone addresses him as “Sir”, often with tears in their eyes, is what’s technically known as ‘cock and bull’. It seems his son Eric has the same propensity for – how can we put it – making up crap.

As the Charlie Kirk discourse ramps up, with people being sacked for literally quoting Kirk’s own words, Eric Trump spoke to Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo about the impact the right-wing influencer’s murder has had …on random elderly Jamaicans, apparently.

Eric Trump: "As I showing up to the studio, there was an older Jamaican man who came up to me in very broken English and said, 'Mr Trump, I'm very sorry about Charlie Kirk. He was an amazing Christian. I am Charlie Kirk.'" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) September 14, 2025 at 3:18 PM

And the old Jamaican man’s name? Einstein.

There was a faint whiff of ‘yeah, right’ about the tale, and Bluesky wasn’t afraid to say it.

Like he would let a poor foreigner come within 1,000 feet of him — Jo (@service-worker.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 3:18 PM

He also said "your dad really loves you and always recognizes you when you're in the room, Mr. Eric, Sir", and everyone on the sidewalk wept and clapped. [image or embed] — AnnTFa_LaLaLaLa (@ann-t-social.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 6:12 PM

Thanks Eric you are dumber than a rock — Elliot Edelstein (@elliot66.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 3:19 PM

It’s hard to learn English when your native language is Jamaicanese — dianavasilakis.bsky.social (@dianavasilakis.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 3:46 PM

You know, if you’re going to tell a lie like this you should probably pick a country that doesn’t have English as one of its official languages [image or embed] — Danielle Blake (@abradacabla.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 5:14 PM

Perhaps there’s an explanation.

He’s used to hearing his father talk, so regular English sounds “broken” to him. — William Preston (@williampreston.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 3:30 PM

