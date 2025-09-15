Someone thought it was a good idea to put film puns in a homewares catalogue, but not everyone was convinced
It can be difficult to get your product to stand out from the crowd – especially if it’s something as ubiquitous as furniture. Back in 2023, one company, Loaf, decided to use film puns in their catalogue to make a statement, but not all of them wowed the critics.
Comedian Jon Holmes turned reviewer.
1.
The state of the film puns in a furniture catalogue that just came through the door. A
1. No. Doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/qLtUKOWHii
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
2.
2. Not quite, no. pic.twitter.com/xNLi9WF1OV
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
3.
3. What the fuck are you talking about? pic.twitter.com/7NzeYAe8M1
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
4.
4. Better pic.twitter.com/2mT6oZXglj
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
5.
5. Acceptable. pic.twitter.com/OQgWzfsyNc
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
6.
6. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/nm3sEX1jfX
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
7.
7. At least you’ve tried. pic.twitter.com/8S5ISwfdm8
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
8.
8. Had to think for a second, but ok sure. pic.twitter.com/xASlfR2dgR
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
9.
9. I hope you fucking get fucking suffofuckingcated by your own fucking cushions. pic.twitter.com/pQDHPB7ZcW
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023
Tweeters thought Loaf might have missed a trick or two.
Sofa's Choice
— Ged Parsons (@GedParsons) September 18, 2023
Couching Tiger
— Hazel Scott (@HazelbytheCoast) September 19, 2023
Hidden Chaise Long?
— AlfalfaDad – Adam Van den Bussche (@Alfalfadad) September 19, 2023
how did they miss "An Ottoman For All Seasons"? #furniturefilms
— Jane (@localnotail) September 18, 2023
Children of the corner unit.
— Call Me Al Farm (@eggforbread) September 18, 2023
Their special sales campaign should be called A Farewell To Armchairs
— Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) September 19, 2023
Despite the criticism, Loaf were good sports, encouraging people to join in.
Sofa, so good…
Keep the puns coming! pic.twitter.com/JMJoggVBVk
— Loaf (@loafhome) September 19, 2023
We like to think it was the start of a beautiful friendship.
We’ll write them for you. Honestly. Reasonable rates. Or a free lamp.
— Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 19, 2023
