Someone thought it was a good idea to put film puns in a homewares catalogue, but not everyone was convinced

It can be difficult to get your product to stand out from the crowd – especially if it’s something as ubiquitous as furniture. Back in 2023, one company, Loaf, decided to use film puns in their catalogue to make a statement, but not all of them wowed the critics.

Comedian Jon Holmes turned reviewer.

The state of the film puns in a furniture catalogue that just came through the door. A 1. No. Doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/qLtUKOWHii — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023

3. What the fuck are you talking about? pic.twitter.com/7NzeYAe8M1 — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023

8. Had to think for a second, but ok sure. pic.twitter.com/xASlfR2dgR — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023

9. I hope you fucking get fucking suffofuckingcated by your own fucking cushions. pic.twitter.com/pQDHPB7ZcW — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 18, 2023

Tweeters thought Loaf might have missed a trick or two.

Sofa's Choice — Ged Parsons (@GedParsons) September 18, 2023

Couching Tiger — Hazel Scott (@HazelbytheCoast) September 19, 2023 Hidden Chaise Long? — AlfalfaDad – Adam Van den Bussche (@Alfalfadad) September 19, 2023

how did they miss "An Ottoman For All Seasons"? #furniturefilms — Jane (@localnotail) September 18, 2023

Children of the corner unit. — Call Me Al Farm (@eggforbread) September 18, 2023

Their special sales campaign should be called A Farewell To Armchairs — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) September 19, 2023

Despite the criticism, Loaf were good sports, encouraging people to join in.

Sofa, so good… Keep the puns coming! pic.twitter.com/JMJoggVBVk — Loaf (@loafhome) September 19, 2023

We like to think it was the start of a beautiful friendship.

We’ll write them for you. Honestly. Reasonable rates. Or a free lamp. — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) September 19, 2023

