This British ‘patriot’ wants Donald Trump to buy Britain and it’s a terrifying glimpse into the world of the UK’s homegrown Magas

Politics Britain magas Tommy Robinson

To the Tommy Robinson-led far right protests in central London in Saturday, and one protestor who had a two-word solution for all the problems the UK is facing right now.

And the second of those two words is Trump, a terrifying 30-second or so glimpse into the world of the UK’s homegrown Magas.

Somebody unplug this man’s WiFi‼️ These are the lot who took to the streets of London yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6cgcGgmWjj — Earth Hippy ️ (@hippyygoat) September 14, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Just shows the mentality of the far right no understanding of anything except what they hear from the cult leader — Dr Mike Cowbourne (@RadicalBrewingM) September 14, 2025

2.

Nothing screams “patriot” more than wanting to sell your country to a foreigner. https://t.co/wzqPsts91U — Kenny Devine (@TheKennyDevine) September 15, 2025

3.

This is amazing hahaha. Taking Britain back to give it to Donal Trump. IQ level infinity. Amazing PR for the march. — allYourBaseNfT (@allYourBaseNfT) September 15, 2025

4.

The same man who probably voted for Brexit as he didn’t want the UK to be ruled by the EU now wants the UK to be ruled by the USA https://t.co/zCbg14a8zD — Chelsea (@chelseajade7426) September 15, 2025

5.

Canada already made up its mind pic.twitter.com/LrPLZ9auMy — Next Gen EV | Ralph Panhuyzen (@NextGenEV) September 15, 2025

6.