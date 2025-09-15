Pics donald trump

Trump maths strikes again, as Don-Old claims 300 million people died from drugs last year – you can inject these 17 top responses into our veins

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2025

It probably didn’t escape your notice that, as part of Operation Stop Talking About Epstein, the US launched a missile at a boat off the coast of Venezuela, killing 11 people who the US Government claims belonged to the criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua. No evidence has been presented to back this up, but here’s JD Vance’s reaction to the operation.

As the US continues to overstep the mark with its handling of Venezuelan ships and politicians, Trump revealed his justification for quite probably breaking international law.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 80,391 drug-related deaths in the US in 2024, and approximately 600,000, worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

People are more than used to Trump playing fast and loose with facts and figures, but this quote still sent a ripple of facepalms around the internet.

