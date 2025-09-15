Trump maths strikes again, as Don-Old claims 300 million people died from drugs last year – you can inject these 17 top responses into our veins

Pics donald trump

It probably didn’t escape your notice that, as part of Operation Stop Talking About Epstein, the US launched a missile at a boat off the coast of Venezuela, killing 11 people who the US Government claims belonged to the criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua. No evidence has been presented to back this up, but here’s JD Vance’s reaction to the operation.

Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025

As the US continues to overstep the mark with its handling of Venezuelan ships and politicians, Trump revealed his justification for quite probably breaking international law.

Reporter: The president of Venezuela called the strike on the boat illegal Trump: What’s illegal is the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs pic.twitter.com/ZjU0Fxmsky — Acyn (@Acyn) September 14, 2025

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 80,391 drug-related deaths in the US in 2024, and approximately 600,000, worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

People are more than used to Trump playing fast and loose with facts and figures, but this quote still sent a ripple of facepalms around the internet.

BREAKING: Trump just had a stunning cognitive slip. Asked about Venezuela, he said: “What’s illegal is the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs.” America has 340 million people total. Is it time for the 25th Amendment? pic.twitter.com/5VEZW3EEZK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 15, 2025

300 million people died from drugs last year according to Trump, so pretty much everybody in the U.S. I didn't even know I was sick.pic.twitter.com/uvKASyLt5C — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 14, 2025

With math like that I'm surprised he didn't go bankrupt more often. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) September 14, 2025

Trump pulls numbers out of his butt like a magic proctologist. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) September 14, 2025

Are these 300 Million in the room with you now? — Mike Richstone (@the_richstone) September 14, 2025

I was wondering why it wasn’t packed at the Safeway today. There’s my answer. — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ (@JustTheFacts_68) September 15, 2025

He said 300 million… to zero pushback. Just insane. https://t.co/pUOgMGnIMv — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) September 15, 2025

Breaking: Every American has died of drug overdoses — Good To Go Joe (@GoodToGoJoe1142) September 14, 2025

