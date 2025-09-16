US donald trump FBI

Kash Patel’s bizarre update on the Charlie Kirk investigation shone a forensic light into the state of the top of the FBI under Donald Trump

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2025

In Donald Trump’s Cabinet of No Talents, it’s fair to say that Kash Patel has been making a strong case to be regarded as the ‘no talentest’ of the lot.

We say this after the FBI director and one-time aide to Donald Trump (and former Maga podcast host) shared an update on the Charlie Kirk investigation with his good friends at Fox News.

And just when you think it can’t get any weirder, Patel takes you down another unexpected route and as an insight into the state of the top of the FBI right now, it surely won’t be bettered.

Come again?

READ MORE

A Maga said young people in America had sunk so low they would even have crucified Christ and these A++ comebacks were heaven sent

Source @DiligentDenizen