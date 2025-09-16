Kash Patel’s bizarre update on the Charlie Kirk investigation shone a forensic light into the state of the top of the FBI under Donald Trump

US donald trump FBI

In Donald Trump’s Cabinet of No Talents, it’s fair to say that Kash Patel has been making a strong case to be regarded as the ‘no talentest’ of the lot.

We say this after the FBI director and one-time aide to Donald Trump (and former Maga podcast host) shared an update on the Charlie Kirk investigation with his good friends at Fox News.

And just when you think it can’t get any weirder, Patel takes you down another unexpected route and as an insight into the state of the top of the FBI right now, it surely won’t be bettered.

‼️: It just keeps getting weirder FBI now claims there was a manifesto left by Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s alleged assassin that “got destroyed” but somehow they could “forensically prove its existence” and confirm what it said “through aggressive FBI posturing” What? pic.twitter.com/4diLnW1Kto — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) September 15, 2025

Come again?

Today’s New Narrative: Kash Patel now says Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson left behind manifesto that was destroyed but FBI can forensically prove its existence. What? pic.twitter.com/Qh6jyEczLJ — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 15, 2025

The FBI should use this new technology to forensically bring back the Epstein Files that disappeared off Pam Bondi’s desk. — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) September 15, 2025

We found a note from the shooter and it said he was going to do it for his beautiful trans girlfriend named Karl Marx but then a dog ate it https://t.co/E0VpEIGPCc — JustinBoldaji (@justinboldaji) September 15, 2025

This is what happens when you appoint podcasters as head of the FBI. — Evo (@evo_homo) September 15, 2025

Kash Patel says there was no note left by Robinson. He also says that bc of the FBI’s “aggressive posture” during interviews, they’ve found evidence of a note that doesn’t exist. WHAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/nReIpMEmLw — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) September 15, 2025

Every time the FBI podcaster opens his mouth, he taints another jury pool. This guy has no idea what he’s doing

— or how much damage he’s doing. Kash Patel is #UnfitForOffice. pic.twitter.com/Q4ZWLdJO5b — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) September 15, 2025

