Amaury Guichin’s mind-blowingly realistic chocolate leopard puts a whole new spin on ‘Would you like a bite?’
Amaury Guichin pastry chef and star of the Netflix show School of Chocolate went wildly viral back in 2023 with this display of absolutely incredible skill.
@amauryguichon Chocolate Leopard! I love the way the eyes turned out! What should I do next? #amauryguichon #chocolate ♬ Nocturne – Bor Pro
We can’t imagine anyone daring to eat any of it.
Understandably, TikTok users were blown away.
“Today I’ve decided to make a life sized chocolate leopard” as one does.
Nivi Kot
Bro’s worst enemy is a heatwave.
gameguy
Imagine how cold that room had to be.
Niviel
My untalented self thought the chocolate eggs were cool. Then you made a leopard.
JS
I am hungry now.
Ma_bio_dit_tout
Bro has better understanding of animal anatomy in chocolate than I do on paper.
Aslan
I can’t even melt chocolate correctly. I burn it.
Anna Marie
No way cos I actually made a life sized chocolate leopard yesterday.
Kacper
This is scarily realistic.
_sagelikethecolor
Comparing your plastic room to Dexter’s made me chuckle. A masterpiece as always.
DweekMeister
when I get rich, I’m having him make me chocolate sculptures of me on my birthday.
MichaelBowlin571
I can’t even stay clean when I drink water out of a bottle, how are there 0 stains on him?
Erika Hulzinger
Amaury Guichon has taught me that all animals are secretly eggs.
Malcolm Stielow
This was information we’re not sure we wanted to know – but if we have to – so do you.
I’m a taxidermist and I love that the process of making the chocolate eyes is so similar to making false eyes for taxidermy.
Mickey Alice Kwapis
