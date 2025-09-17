25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s Wednesday, at the time of writing, and that’s our cue to dive back into Bluesky and round up the top 25 comedy treasures from the past week. If you find someone new to make you laugh, show them a bit of love.

1.

2.

3.

[at dinner with Tony the Tiger]

"Tony, can you say grace?"

"Yes, but it takes me a bit longer than everyone else". — Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 9:34 AM

4.

FLEA: do you have a girlfriend OTHER FLEA: yeah but you don’t know her she goes to a different dog — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 12:53 AM

5.

6.

If you ever feel isolated while driving in the dead of night, just turn on your high beams. Another car will be there in a fricking jiffy. — Julie Lavender Menace (@2tickytacky.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 3:28 AM

7.

Me: *makes a single small purchase from a brand* Brand: We are now betrothed — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 5:21 PM

8.

Normalize getting out of conversations by asking how their lobotomy went — Forrest Plump (@nahyoudoit.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 4:32 PM

9.

There are probably 51 Ways to Leave Your Lover bc you could prob just send them that song and that would be a pretty good hint. — ️️emcEEKayvee️️ (@emceekayvee.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 2:55 PM

10.

11.

“Dammit. I tried to buy some sliced sandwich meats but my hams and turkeys started melting the moment I touched them.” “Classic mistake. Never buy from the Salvador Deli.” — Sarah Z (@sarahz.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 1:40 PM

12.