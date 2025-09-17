US charlie kirk religion

A holy bro coach said Charlie Kirk’s death was ‘likely the most significant Christian event in our lifetime’ and of all the A++ responses this one hit the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated September 17th, 2025

Like us you won’t have come across Dale Partridge before. A brief recap – he is a pastor, author of something called ‘The Manliness of Christ’ and founder of manhood.org which aims to ‘redress how the church has neglected masculine discipleship in business, finance, and legacy building.’

Got it.

Anyway, we mention him because he just took to Twitter to suggest that the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk was ‘likely the most significant Christian event in our lifetime’.

And it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it …

… but this person surely said it best.

Amen to that.

And it turned out they weren’t kidding.

READ MORE

A Maga churchgoer complained that the service didn’t mention Charlie Kirk and of all the A++ responses this one chimed loudest

Source @dalepartridge Image screengrab