A holy bro coach said Charlie Kirk’s death was ‘likely the most significant Christian event in our lifetime’ and of all the A++ responses this one hit the rest out the park

Like us you won’t have come across Dale Partridge before. A brief recap – he is a pastor, author of something called ‘The Manliness of Christ’ and founder of manhood.org which aims to ‘redress how the church has neglected masculine discipleship in business, finance, and legacy building.’

Got it.

Anyway, we mention him because he just took to Twitter to suggest that the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk was ‘likely the most significant Christian event in our lifetime’.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is likely the most significant Christian event in our lifetime. Hundreds of millions of people are talking about it. For a pastor to not help his congregation process these events biblically (via sermon) is a massive disservice to their flock. — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) September 14, 2025

And it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it …

He’s just a man. Stop turning him into a God. This is blasphemy. — SmiteThee (@SmiteThee7) September 15, 2025

You people are fucking delusional. — Slug K1ng (@diarrheafartman) September 16, 2025

Some American Protestants have an extremely skewed sense of where they are in the world and in history. — John J.S. Soriano (@JohnJSSoriano) September 15, 2025

Please explain what is meant by "Christian event." — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) September 15, 2025

… but this person surely said it best.

the pope literally died a couple of months ago https://t.co/CC6hD34uzr — adrian mail wife (@male_wife_) September 15, 2025

Amen to that.

The concept of a random podcaster dying being a more significant Christian event than the pope dying — Mads (@lesbianwiress) September 16, 2025

I’m crying. they’re going to get you just for saying this — aul (@passionpeachy) September 16, 2025

And it turned out they weren’t kidding.

sorry guys didnt mean to start another protestant reformation with this — adrian mail wife (@male_wife_) September 16, 2025

@Pontifex they are crucifiying me in the comment section of my post can you please elevate me to a saint — adrian mail wife (@male_wife_) September 17, 2025

