A Maga churchgoer complained that the service didn’t mention Charlie Kirk and of all the A++ responses this one chimed loudest

US charlie kirk magas

It’s been a while since we went to Church but if we had gone along on Sunday then there’s one thing we wouldn’t have been expecting – and that was a mention of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

This particular churchgoer though, wasn’t just expecting a mention, she was basically demanding it, ending with the suggestion that not only did they not mention him, they were ‘afraid’ to do so. Huh?

It’s someone called Michele Tafoya – no, us neither – a journalist and one-time sports broadcaster turned something of a conservative firebrand by all accounts,

Good morning. I went to church today for the first time in a couple of months. I was sad that the name of Charlie Kirk was not mentioned a single time. Other tragedies were mentioned. But at this particular Catholic church, nothing about Charlie. What were they afraid of? — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) September 14, 2025

There was no shortage of people only too happy to help out …

Did you go to church to hear the name of Jesus or Kirk? — JohnathonTrick (@JohnathonTrick) September 14, 2025

*goes to church for the first time in a couple months* *gets angry that they spend the whole service talking about Jesus instead of an alt-right podcaster* https://t.co/r4CpbMeXM2 — Josh Simon in Fairyland (@JoshuaSimonSays) September 14, 2025

Not everybody thinks a bigoted podcaster is a national hero.

And they don't have to. pic.twitter.com/FhUjsRML32 — Sunny Jim (@SunnyJim54) September 14, 2025

It’s so cool how everyone’s brain is tapioca https://t.co/TlGapq5arM — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) September 14, 2025

Because Mass is about God. — Holden Cole (@HoldenCCole) September 14, 2025

For the record, my priest also didn’t mention it when a Trump supporter almost hacked Paul Pelosi to death. https://t.co/d5njD2li2Y — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 14, 2025

"I went to church and they didn't talk about anything but Christ and him crucified (1 Corinthians 2:2). Never going back!" — Pope Respecter (@poperespecter1) September 15, 2025

‘who the fuck is this ‘Jesus’ clown’ https://t.co/aL6qSfX6Wb — raandy (@randygdub) September 14, 2025

Charlie Kirk is not in the Bible maam. — SmiteThee (@SmiteThee7) September 14, 2025

… but this person surely said it best.

Your first mistake was going to Catholic Mass and expecting to hear anything about Charlie Kirk. If you had gone to a nondenominational megachurch with a smoke machine and a live band and a pastor worth $10M they probably would’ve mentioned him. Hope this helps. https://t.co/1t4QV3beRX — maybe: diane ₊⊹ (@dianelyssa) September 14, 2025

Boom.



READ MORE

Elon Musk told Tommy Robinson’s far-right rally ‘you either fight back or you die’ and the rest of Britain responded as one

Source @Michele_Tafoya