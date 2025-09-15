A Maga churchgoer complained that the service didn’t mention Charlie Kirk and of all the A++ responses this one chimed loudest
It’s been a while since we went to Church but if we had gone along on Sunday then there’s one thing we wouldn’t have been expecting – and that was a mention of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.
This particular churchgoer though, wasn’t just expecting a mention, she was basically demanding it, ending with the suggestion that not only did they not mention him, they were ‘afraid’ to do so. Huh?
It’s someone called Michele Tafoya – no, us neither – a journalist and one-time sports broadcaster turned something of a conservative firebrand by all accounts,
Good morning. I went to church today for the first time in a couple of months. I was sad that the name of Charlie Kirk was not mentioned a single time. Other tragedies were mentioned. But at this particular Catholic church, nothing about Charlie. What were they afraid of?
— Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) September 14, 2025
There was no shortage of people only too happy to help out …
Did you go to church to hear the name of Jesus or Kirk?
— JohnathonTrick (@JohnathonTrick) September 14, 2025
*goes to church for the first time in a couple months*
*gets angry that they spend the whole service talking about Jesus instead of an alt-right podcaster* https://t.co/r4CpbMeXM2
— Josh Simon in Fairyland (@JoshuaSimonSays) September 14, 2025
Not everybody thinks a bigoted podcaster is a national hero.
And they don't have to. pic.twitter.com/FhUjsRML32
— Sunny Jim (@SunnyJim54) September 14, 2025
It’s so cool how everyone’s brain is tapioca https://t.co/TlGapq5arM
— Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) September 14, 2025
Because Mass is about God.
— Holden Cole (@HoldenCCole) September 14, 2025
For the record, my priest also didn’t mention it when a Trump supporter almost hacked Paul Pelosi to death. https://t.co/d5njD2li2Y
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 14, 2025
"I went to church and they didn't talk about anything but Christ and him crucified (1 Corinthians 2:2). Never going back!"
— Pope Respecter (@poperespecter1) September 15, 2025
‘who the fuck is this ‘Jesus’ clown’ https://t.co/aL6qSfX6Wb
— raandy (@randygdub) September 14, 2025
Charlie Kirk is not in the Bible maam.
— SmiteThee (@SmiteThee7) September 14, 2025
… but this person surely said it best.
Your first mistake was going to Catholic Mass and expecting to hear anything about Charlie Kirk. If you had gone to a nondenominational megachurch with a smoke machine and a live band and a pastor worth $10M they probably would’ve mentioned him. Hope this helps. https://t.co/1t4QV3beRX
— maybe: diane ₊⊹ (@dianelyssa) September 14, 2025
Boom.
