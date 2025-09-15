US charlie kirk magas

A Maga churchgoer complained that the service didn’t mention Charlie Kirk and of all the A++ responses this one chimed loudest

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2025

It’s been a while since we went to Church but if we had gone along on Sunday then there’s one thing we wouldn’t have been expecting – and that was a mention of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

This particular churchgoer though, wasn’t just expecting a mention, she was basically demanding it, ending with the suggestion that not only did they not mention him, they were ‘afraid’ to do so. Huh?

It’s someone called Michele Tafoya – no, us neither – a journalist and one-time sports broadcaster turned something of a conservative firebrand by all accounts,

There was no shortage of people only too happy to help out …

… but this person surely said it best.

Boom.


Source @Michele_Tafoya