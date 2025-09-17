The Aussie reporter outrageously bullied by Donald Trump just had his say and it’s like a grown-up has entered the room

US Australia donald trump

You might already have seen the clip of the Australian reporter who was outrageously bullied by Donald Trump for asking a question the US president he didn’t like.

But just in case you missed it (or a quick recap if you didn’t) …

Reporter: Should a president in office be engaged in so much business activity? Trump: I’m not, my kids are running the business. Where are you from? Reporter: Australian broadcasting corporation Trump: You’re hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along… pic.twitter.com/KDuyJ3nFCL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2025

Reporter: ‘Should a president in office be engaged in so much business activity?’ Trump: ‘I’m not, my kids are running the business. Where are you from?’ Reporter: ‘Australian Broadcasting Corporation.’ Trump: ‘You’re hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along with me. Your leader is coming to see me soon, I’m going to tell him about you, you set a bad tone. You can set a nicer tone. Quiet.’

Straight from the Trump playbook – don’t answer the question, attack the questioner.

The reporter was ABC’s John Lyons and he’s since given his response to the exchange, on ABC, obviously. And it was like a grown-up had finally entered the room (and thank goodness for that).

John Lyons has called out the White House for reporting that Trump

“Smacks down a rude, foreign, fake news loser”

Lyons “that’s me!”

“It added in brackets…’there are many such cases’, so it’s good to know I’m not alone as a rude, foreign, fake news loser” #Abc pic.twitter.com/SsHpts0YNc — stranger (@strangerous10) September 17, 2025

And that wasn’t all he had to say.

ABC’s John Lyons has fired back at Donald Trump’s “absurd notion” that asking legitimate questions could damage relations b/w the US & Australia

“If our job as journalists is to hold truth to power, then surely asking legitimate questions politely…should be acceptable”#Abc pic.twitter.com/O7eEqDbni2 — stranger (@strangerous10) September 16, 2025

Bravo, sir!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Bravo @TheLyonsDen and well said. If only more journalists from America and around the world had the guts to ask the President the questions that need to be asked. — Quentin McDermott (@QuentinMcDermot) September 16, 2025

2.

Journalism as it should be done. https://t.co/94dYU6a94u — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) September 17, 2025

3.

John Lyons is a real journalist – without fear or favour. He makes Australia proud. https://t.co/b1p41QK3T3 — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) September 16, 2025

4.

John Lyons, a business editor for the ABC in the US, is doing exactly what NO other journalists are doing right now.. Asking Donald Trump about his and his family's corrupt business dealings. FINALLY… a breath of fresh air!#TrumpisaNationalDisgrace#TrumpCorruption — Narty (@Narty007) September 16, 2025

5.

6.

John Lyons Stands out from other journos in Australia He speaks truth to power — Queen Zhalli @zhalli1.bsky. Free Palestine (@zhalli1) September 17, 2025

7.

Press freedom is fundamental to a strong democracy. That doesn’t include the leader of another country thinking he can report journos to our PM for asking hard questions ‍♂️ We should all defend press freedom in & get on with strengthening it.https://t.co/PelaWTRRLp pic.twitter.com/rPMDUx6WUD — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) September 17, 2025

8.