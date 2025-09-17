US Australia donald trump

The Aussie reporter outrageously bullied by Donald Trump just had his say and it’s like a grown-up has entered the room

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2025

You might already have seen the clip of the Australian reporter who was outrageously bullied by Donald Trump for asking a question the US president he didn’t like.

But just in case you missed it (or a quick recap if you didn’t) …

Reporter: ‘Should a president in office be engaged in so much business activity?’

Trump: ‘I’m not, my kids are running the business. Where are you from?’

Reporter: ‘Australian Broadcasting Corporation.’

Trump: ‘You’re hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along with me. Your leader is coming to see me soon, I’m going to tell him about you, you set a bad tone. You can set a nicer tone. Quiet.’

Straight from the Trump playbook – don’t answer the question, attack the questioner.

The reporter was ABC’s John Lyons and he’s since given his response to the exchange, on ABC, obviously. And it was like a grown-up had finally entered the room (and thank goodness for that).

And that wasn’t all he had to say.

Bravo, sir!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

