An Australian reporter asked Trump about his business dealings, and his petulant answer tells you all you need to know about the White House right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2025

Trump fans will often bleat about how their guy doesn’t take his $400,000 presidential salary, and insist that he’s working for the love of the country.

What they won’t mention is how often he has meetings on his personal properties, or stays in his own resorts, charging the country to accommodate his staff and security team. They also won’t mention how he has used his position to market items bearing his name, which increase his wealth by far more than $400,000 a year.

Then there are the allegations of the President, members of his family and his cohort of allies making literally billions from his access to foreign diplomats. Like whatever appears to have been going on here.

Shortly before Trump left for the UK, one fearless Australian reporter, ABC’s John Lyons, asked him if it was appropriate to be so obviously profiting from his office. It did not go well.

“In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me.

You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone.”

