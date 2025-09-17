An Australian reporter asked Trump about his business dealings, and his petulant answer tells you all you need to know about the White House right now

US Australia donald trump

Trump fans will often bleat about how their guy doesn’t take his $400,000 presidential salary, and insist that he’s working for the love of the country.

What they won’t mention is how often he has meetings on his personal properties, or stays in his own resorts, charging the country to accommodate his staff and security team. They also won’t mention how he has used his position to market items bearing his name, which increase his wealth by far more than $400,000 a year.

Then there are the allegations of the President, members of his family and his cohort of allies making literally billions from his access to foreign diplomats. Like whatever appears to have been going on here.

To be clear – Trump gave UAE access to chips despite national security concerns China would get them and dominate A.I — to put billions in his & Witkoff’s own pockets. Selling out our country. Why don’t Republicans care? Where are all the Hunter hunters? https://t.co/iE8CXDbg4j pic.twitter.com/Qt9kh3pjO1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 16, 2025

I'm sure it's purely coincidental that 2 wks after a UAE sheik invested *TWO BILLION DOLLARS* in a crypto company run by the Trumps + one of Trump's cronies the US Government granted that UAE sheik access to scarce microchips that would benefit his country. NOTHING TO SEE HERE pic.twitter.com/CjSFM7swmT — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 15, 2025

Shortly before Trump left for the UK, one fearless Australian reporter, ABC’s John Lyons, asked him if it was appropriate to be so obviously profiting from his office. It did not go well.

Reporter: Should a president in office be engaged in so much business activity? Trump: I'm not, my kids are running the business. Where are you from? Reporter: Australian broadcasting corporation Trump: You’re hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along… pic.twitter.com/KDuyJ3nFCL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2025

“In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me. You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone.”

1.

BREAKING: Trump threatens an Australian reporter that their question about his business activity will hurt his relationship with the entire country: “Your leader is coming to see me soon, I'm going to tell him about you.” Is he a f*cking psychopath? pic.twitter.com/2pwqr2fXfT — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 16, 2025

2.

Why is Donald Trump threatening journalists? Our allies deserve respect, not intimidation. https://t.co/kmGmZ3DrpV — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 16, 2025

3.

If he's reacting like that to a straightforward question then it's probably best he doesn't do a press conference while he's visiting the UK https://t.co/X0OUbZd55Q — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 16, 2025

4.

This is pure dictator speak. https://t.co/gdLBgYQGD4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 16, 2025

5.

Again, totally normal thing a president would say https://t.co/HOCPjKWTIn — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2025

6.

A reporter asks Trump a legitimate question about presidential business conflicts.

Trump responds by threatening to report them to their own head of state.

That’s not how a free press works. pic.twitter.com/3WgI35ufNw — Peter A Patriot (@lensforliberty) September 16, 2025

7.

“You are hurting Australia right now” says the man hurting America right now The irony is rich ‍♂️ — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) September 16, 2025

8.

9.