If you’re looking for a cuteness overload, this puppy barking at its own hiccups is just the thing

We can’t make your job pay more, persuade your annoying neighbours to move out or stop climate change, but we can help take your mind off it all for 10 seconds – or longer, if you watch this more than once.

Puppy barking at his own hiccups.. pic.twitter.com/wPgdxty0EH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 6, 2023

He’s very fierce. We’re sure the hiccups were terrified and left immediately.

This is what tweeters thought.

This is soooo cute https://t.co/o62DQV0D3b — Hazel (@catslaveto4) September 6, 2023

Poor little guy! Time to burp the baby! — Thomas Ian Russell‏ (@ThomasIanRusse5) September 6, 2023

It’s looking like “who tf is doing this shit to me?!” https://t.co/JFjtd69Uhn — Nice Moist Rolls Royce of Voice Lester Noice (@kanedizzle) September 6, 2023

Hiccups are the worst, I understand — Brownie Bull (@MeBull4ox) September 6, 2023

It should be illegal to be this cute https://t.co/7usu82k1RS — Diana (@justanLAgal) September 6, 2023

Bless his SWEET little heart! https://t.co/vx6vO8ELSu — Debby Swihart (@debbyswihart) September 6, 2023

As if Hiccup Puppy weren’t enough, there’s also this cute little chap.

Puppy sleep talking pic.twitter.com/FUplFRQO99 — Efso Sahne (@Efssahne) September 6, 2023

