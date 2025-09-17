Animals cute dogs

If you’re looking for a cuteness overload, this puppy barking at its own hiccups is just the thing

Poke Staff. Updated September 17th, 2025

We can’t make your job pay more, persuade your annoying neighbours to move out or stop climate change, but we can help take your mind off it all for 10 seconds – or longer, if you watch this more than once.

He’s very fierce. We’re sure the hiccups were terrified and left immediately.

This is what tweeters thought.

As if Hiccup Puppy weren’t enough, there’s also this cute little chap.

