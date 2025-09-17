Ted Cruz got the whitewash out to erase this Charlie Kirk graffiti and it went viral for all the wrong reasons

Politics cringe ted cruz viral

Senator Ted Cruz hasn’t always come through with quick and effective responses to local or national tragedies.

But this time he acted swiftly and took matters into his own hands. Something it looks like he’s absolutely never done in his entire life, based on the video below.

Cruz is erasing hateful graffiti posted along Highway 59 in Houston, TX. Good on him for the willingness to roll up his sleeves, get his hands dirty, and do some manual labor.

Unfortunately, the bizarre way he went about putting in the work garnered a lot of attention online. And definitely not the type of attention he was seeking.

Here are the funniest reactions to the photo opp gone wrong.

1.

the form of a man who’s never had a hard job in his life — Talia Jane ❤️‍ (@taliaotg) September 15, 2025

2.

Holy shit lmao I hope whoever told you to post this gets fired wtf is that form — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) September 15, 2025

3.

I’m never hiring Ted Cruz to paint my house pic.twitter.com/dFWI21sUaT — Jiggly News (@JigglyPants44) September 15, 2025

4.

you made a fucking mess — webistics scandal (@webisticsdawg) September 15, 2025

5.

What a performative, look-at-me sassy pants you are. — Russell Gooch (@Hit_Him_Not_Me) September 15, 2025

6.

This is a perfect example of the GOP making something worse. Why not use a paint that matches the color of the concrete? — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) September 15, 2025

7.

8.

That’s a man who has never painted in his life. — Wish I Knew Ball (@WishIKnewBall) September 15, 2025

9.

First time using a roller? — ᴘᴀʟᴍᴇᴛᴛᴏ ᴘᴀᴛʀɪᴏᴛ (@sc_patriot1) September 14, 2025

10.

What was Ted’s paint the same color as the writing? Why didn’t he get brown paint? — David Piper — Voice Actor — (@DavidPiperVO) September 15, 2025

11.

Way to show the public you've never actually done manual labor in your life — R8RNATION (@r8rnation570) September 15, 2025

12.

Why are you holding it like that? You look like an elf brushing a giant’s teeth — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) September 15, 2025

13.

"Guys, make sure you get the cameras in position. I'm definitely not doing this for a social media photo session." — Marcus (@Marcus_NY10) September 15, 2025

14.

lol this man never painted a wall in his life before this staged photo shoot. — thedrunkinmonk (@thedrunkinmonk) September 15, 2025

15.

16.

maybe u can whitewash the president’s hateful social media posts next — rob (@rob_mcrobberson) September 15, 2025

Source: Twitter @tedcruz