The idea to have a wedding llama in a tux was funny, but the news anchor’s mistake made it so much funnier

A wedding in New York in 2023 had a ‘groomsman’ with a difference. It was a llama.

To be more specific, J the llama from Llama Adventures wore a smart suit and posed for photos with bride and groom Adam and Tara, which drew the attention of a lot of media outlets – including Channel 6 News, Tulsa.

News anchor Jonathan Cooper had obviously never seen a dog in a Halloween costume.

Reddit users thought the gaffe was hilarious

“Don’t give me that, I’ve seen BoJack Horseman!”

GANDORF57

After realizing what he was seeing, I went back and looked at the pictures again and started howling. Hilarious!

Deeliciousness

I’m just wondering why the llama isn’t spitting at everyone.

Charlie2135 Llamas who wear suits are far too sophisticated to spit at people.

WordUnheard

I’m in fucking tears!! That is too freaking funny!!

ThisGreenWhore

Dude got bamboozled by a llama wearing a suit.

Noobnesz

“It wasn’t the first time I fell for the ol’ llama-in-a-suit gambit, and it wouldn’t be the last.”

slakmehl

He looks like an honest llama and certainly not one with a taste for human hands.

GlitterPuke

He sounded so gentle and embarrassed! Poor guy. Have me a good chuckle, though.

pdxscout

Awwh that sweet summer child.

mucky012

santa_veronica had an explanation for Jonathan.

The llama was a centaur

If you want to see more of J and the other llamas at Llama Adventures, you can do that on their Facebook account.

