Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin dragged FBI director Kash Patel about writing pro-Trump children’s books, and it’s a joy to behold

It’s just a couple of weeks since Congressman Jamie Raskin went viral for absolutely roasting Nigel Farage, who had obviously thought he would be treated with the same reverence in Congress as he is by the British press.

If you haven’t seen what happened, here’s your chance to catch up.

"To the people of the UK who think this Putin-loving free-speech imposter and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in your country, come on over to America and see what Trump & MAGA are doing to destroy OUR freedom !" Farage, at last ! getting well and truly roasted

@RepRaskin pic.twitter.com/UeyZYg0Lr8 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 3, 2025

On Wednesday, in his second day of questioning by the House Judiciary Comittee, FBI Director (No, really!) Kash Patel had to face the same sort of savaging from the Maryland Democrat, and he was ill-equipped to deal with a battle of wits.

Raskin pushed him on his recently developed reluctance to release the Epstein Files.

“Put on your big boy pants and let us know who the pedophiles are." -Then-t-shirt salesman & children's book writer Kash Patel. It's been 200 days since Director Patel has been sworn in but he's still covering up for Trump & won’t take his own advice & release the Epstein file. pic.twitter.com/ABSmmkwUQC — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 17, 2025

Director Patel, you've been blinded by your loyalty to Donald Trump, and as a result, you've betrayed Epstein's victims, turned your back on career FBI agents and left the American people less safe. pic.twitter.com/EoAE9MzMKT — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 17, 2025

Jamie Raskin also reminded Patel of his lack of qualifications for the job he looks increasingly likely to lose – and a previous creative project.

Holy shit @jamie_raskin “While most other new FBI directors drew on their experience as agents, you didn't have that. But you did write a picture book trilogy for children ages 5 and up based on your experience clashing with Trump's political enemies.”

pic.twitter.com/fzD7eA1hmY — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 17, 2025

It sounds like a joke – but it’s absolutely true.



Via

Tweeters very much enjoyed seeing the incompetent Maga dragged so hard.

1.

Hooooooolllyyyyy Sheeeeeeeet!!!! This is what you get when our FBI Director is a podcast queen instead of a law enforcement professional. — Darrell Clinton (@DarrellClinton9) September 17, 2025

2.

It’s acceptable for the right to be complete jokes though. For reasons or something. — Eli (@EliStrawmaning) September 17, 2025

3.

4.

This is fucking hilarious. And then again it's not because this is the Director of the FBI fucking joke. — Ikes (@Op334) September 17, 2025

5.

And this is how it is done.

Not one exaggeration.

Straight down the middle! — Julie ⚾️ (@TruBluBrewCru) September 17, 2025

6.

You just can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/kqrbkSWTN3 — Lurker Extraordinaire (@Ozarkliving) September 17, 2025

7.

Look how proud he is. pic.twitter.com/7JJjpUUzmX — TheDeanOfMontreal (@NorthenResister) September 17, 2025

8.

Why did Kash Patel who has no kids write a children's Book? pic.twitter.com/ZqQslKZ1jL — Ali (@MerruX) September 17, 2025

9.

Wow! Writing a book for parents to give or read to their young children is political peak level indotrination of young, impressionable minds. — Donamaria – a damn delight! (@FraidNotz) September 17, 2025

10.

11.

The book alone would be a good reason for not hiring Patel. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) September 17, 2025

12.

13.

Lmao these senate hearing clips are bangers

What a reality we are living in. https://t.co/yUqdMp4LjD — Sriram (@sriramofearth) September 17, 2025

14.

We’ve put adult-sized children in charge of our health, law enforcement, intelligence services, military and WH https://t.co/GHqcVCKQ04 — VerboseJoyfulScumbagBullyFellaBear (@BullyBear3) September 17, 2025

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

