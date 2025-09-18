US Jamie Raskin kash patel US politics

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin dragged FBI director Kash Patel about writing pro-Trump children’s books, and it’s a joy to behold

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2025

It’s just a couple of weeks since Congressman Jamie Raskin went viral for absolutely roasting Nigel Farage, who had obviously thought he would be treated with the same reverence in Congress as he is by the British press.

If you haven’t seen what happened, here’s your chance to catch up.

On Wednesday, in his second day of questioning by the House Judiciary Comittee, FBI Director (No, really!) Kash Patel had to face the same sort of savaging from the Maryland Democrat, and he was ill-equipped to deal with a battle of wits.

Raskin pushed him on his recently developed reluctance to release the Epstein Files.

Jamie Raskin also reminded Patel of his lack of qualifications for the job he looks increasingly likely to lose – and a previous creative project.

It sounds like a joke – but it’s absolutely true.

The Plot Against the King, with an illustration of Trump as a king, with people around him including Kash Patel as a wizard

The Plot Against the King. With an illustration of Kash Patel dressed as a wizard.
Via

Tweeters very much enjoyed seeing the incompetent Maga dragged so hard.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

Did anybody get a worse Christmas present than this fairy tale about Donald Trump?

Source Maine Image Screengrab, Screengrab