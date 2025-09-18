Politics JD Vance

JD Vance joked about the US military bombing boats and his audience lapped it up – 17 responses here to remind you that this is definitely not normal

Saul Hutson. Updated September 18th, 2025

As Donald Trump continues to take late night television comedians off the air, his team is trying out some comedy material of its own. The results have been mixed, at best.

Here’s JD Vance trying out some new jokes about… the U.S. government potentially murdering innocent civilians from another country?

Yeah, not great. This administration might want to stick to the unintentional comedy it provides each time it tries to implement meaningful policy. Way funnier.

Vance somehow draws a through line from bombing alleged drug boats in international waters to better jobs and wages back in America. He draws laughs for his jokes and applause for his incoherent promises. As the kids say, “We are so cooked.” Here’s what Twitter had to add.

