JD Vance joked about the US military bombing boats and his audience lapped it up – 17 responses here to remind you that this is definitely not normal

As Donald Trump continues to take late night television comedians off the air, his team is trying out some comedy material of its own. The results have been mixed, at best.

Here’s JD Vance trying out some new jokes about… the U.S. government potentially murdering innocent civilians from another country?

Vance on Trump’s strikes on boats: “I wouldn’t go fishing right now in that area of the world.” pic.twitter.com/YdXmvCkV2B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2025

Yeah, not great. This administration might want to stick to the unintentional comedy it provides each time it tries to implement meaningful policy. Way funnier.

Vance somehow draws a through line from bombing alleged drug boats in international waters to better jobs and wages back in America. He draws laughs for his jokes and applause for his incoherent promises. As the kids say, “We are so cooked.” Here’s what Twitter had to add.

Joking about killing random innocents for no reason is the sort of thing you’d expect not from a vice president but a slop podcaster who specializes in uninspired ragebaiting, oh wait https://t.co/ivbWw9XH9g — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 17, 2025

Implicitly acknowledging the administration has no idea who or what they’re blowing up! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) September 17, 2025

And just like that, murdering people is funny again. https://t.co/v2uLKh4KQ4 — Steve Lucier (@SteveLucier8) September 17, 2025

Didn’t the couch fucker @VP say like two days ago we shouldn’t mock or celebrate the death of anyone? — Majin-Buu (@MajinBuuPhiloso) September 17, 2025

Vance admits they may be targeting innocent fishermen https://t.co/88rRzdA2In — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 17, 2025

The Vice President of the United States doesn’t even know if they are killing drug dealers or fishermen. — Tony Michaels (@thetonymichaels) September 17, 2025

Hee Hee … we might accidentally murder you if you are in a fishing boat 1500 miles away from our shores … hee hee … https://t.co/SS1jBbXMfo — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 17, 2025

