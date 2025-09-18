People share the hilariously unlikely ways they ended up injuring themselves – 23 of the most unusual and embarrassing self-owns

Life fails self-owns

Time now for one of our favourite things on Twitter when people were prompted to share the hilariously and highly unlikely ways they’ve ended up injuring themselves on Twitter.

It all started with a message posted by @eleanorkpenny and totally snowballed from there. Here are 23 of the most unusual and embarrassing.

1.

‘Butterfly swimming race, girl in the next lane is my nemesis from enemy school. We’re neck and neck: I’m convinced there’s room for one last power stroke. I smash my nose into the end of the pool, blood blossoms as I touch for 1st, she shies away in horror and comes 4th. Worth it’

@msdwrites

2.

‘I saw an uncovered manhole while walking to a pharmacy, then fell into the manhole while walking back from the pharmacy.’

@JasonJliv

3.

‘Put one oven glove on, opened oven with said gloved hand, reached into oven with other hand.’

@rider45

4.

‘I got confused and put ear drops, which are supposed to burn through goo, into my dry eyes. The doctor laughed out loud, which I totally did not think they were allowed to do.’

@josephmenn

5.

‘My mom had just cut herself on a brand new Cutco knife while washing it. I said “dang it mom, you can’t wash it like that, you have to do it like THIS.” We went to urgent care in the same car.’

@JBBauersfeld

6.

‘Once, when I worked fast food, I dropped a penny and it landed on edge on the curb. I took it as a sign and tried to bob down to get it. Lost my balance and fell headfirst out the drive thru window.’

@lorettasueross

7.

‘I also jumped in the exact center of a folding bed and it slammed shut vertically, jailing me and my 8 your old brother firmly between its mattress and we both almost suffocated. Visuals of the bed-weapon and how we saved ourselves below.’

@KaylaAncrum

8.

‘Mine’s unbelievably stupid. I put my laptop on top of a high bathroom cupboard while listening to a podcast with headphones in & shaving. I moved, which pulled the laptop down off the shelf and onto my head. Laptop miraculously undamaged, though I had to clean blood off my webcam.’

@johnupdog

9.

‘At the hotel gym the treadmill started going too fast and I couldn’t control the settings or keep up. Fell face down and it shot me back into the wall somehow pulling my shorts down in the process. Ended up half naked with a bleeding face in a room full of people.’

@JennyByford

10.

‘Punched myself in the face reading a book.’

@beyondchoc

11.

‘While pretending to be a vampire, slapped a chair and broke my hand.’

@mossdogmusic

12.

‘I’m the only person who ever lost at Shadow boxing – dislocated my shoulder, tko.’

@mark_brophy