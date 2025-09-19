Donald Trump got his Eastern European conflicts mixed up and there are almost more mistakes than words in this short clip

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Never let it be said that Donald Trump isn’t always totally on top of his brief. Well, maybe not always. How about rarely, if ever?

We say this after the American president was keen to point out his extraordinary conflict-solving prowess (source: Donald Trump) during his Chequers press conference with Keir Starmer.

Except he didn’t get his ducks lined up in a row and there were almost more mistakes than there were words.

Trump has difficultly pronouncing "Azerbaijan" while taking credit for ending a war between "Azerbaijan and Albania" (he meant Armenia) pic.twitter.com/7b80sMlVXZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2025

Close but no Diet Coke! And these people surely said it best.

1.

He's right – the war between "Aberbaijan" and Albania was never going to be settled. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) September 18, 2025

2.

If Biden made a gaffe this egregious and embarrassing it would be front page news in the New York Times. But now it's just Trump being Trump! https://t.co/ArKFU0SLV3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2025

3.

I, for one, am very grateful to President Trump for ending the war between Aber-Baysian and Albania. Too many people had died. Both Aber-Baysianese and Albanianianians. pic.twitter.com/ucisZGnlCr — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 18, 2025

4.

Sorry you are wrong and Trump is right pic.twitter.com/Tco7okb3kP — El Errante (@elerrantenomad) September 18, 2025

5.

Aber what ….utter embarrassment https://t.co/b5PLt4WydM — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 18, 2025

6.

He’s taking credit for ending wars that never existed because he’s too stupid to know the names of the countries he’s talking about. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) September 18, 2025

7.

It was a big war, people said they’d never been a war like it. They said it’d go on forever, no-one could end this war. But I ended it. It’s the 61st war that I’ve ended. So many wars… — Martin Street (@MrMartinStreet) September 18, 2025

8.

Trump has made this mistake – confusing Armenia and Albania – before, and it’s revealing nobody in his staff was brave enough to point it out. https://t.co/sm9Ug3bF87 — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) September 18, 2025

9.

BREAKING: In a moment of pure cognitive decline, stupidity, or both, Trump mixes up “Albania” with Armenia and has difficulty pronouncing "Azerbaijan" while taking credit for ending a war between the two. When is it time to take away Grandpa’s keys? pic.twitter.com/DgCzU7L2f8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 18, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump claimed not to know Peter Mandelson, and fact-checkers everywhere started to twitch – 16 chinny reckons

Source @atrupar