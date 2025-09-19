US donald trump Keir Starmer

Donald Trump got his Eastern European conflicts mixed up and there are almost more mistakes than words in this short clip

John Plunkett. Updated September 19th, 2025

Never let it be said that Donald Trump isn’t always totally on top of his brief. Well, maybe not always. How about rarely, if ever?

We say this after the American president was keen to point out his extraordinary conflict-solving prowess (source: Donald Trump) during his Chequers press conference with Keir Starmer.

Except he didn’t get his ducks lined up in a row and there were almost more mistakes than there were words.

Close but no Diet Coke! And these people surely said it best.

Source @atrupar