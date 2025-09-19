If Donald Trump was a talkshow host he’d be fired for this eye-popping response to a question about hate speech and Charlie Kirk

US charlie kirk donald trump

American talkshow hosts everywhere – okay, so there aren’t that many of them (not any more there aren’t) today find themselves in an unprecedented and frankly terrifying position after the extraordinary indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel over his comments about Charlie Kirk.

You can basically say what you like about the conservative activist just so long as it’s Maga-approved, obviously,

And it was with this in mind that Trump was asked by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum about what Kirk had to say about hate speech (he said there was no such thing) and it’s lucky he’s not a talkshow host (for so many reasons) because he would surely have been fired forthwith.

MacCallum: “Charlie said, ‘There is no such thing as hate speech.'” Trump: “He might not be saying that now.” pic.twitter.com/THAtebvIRD — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 18, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

many people have been fired for statements wayyyy more restrained and reasonable than this lmao he can’t even fake care about charlie kirk! https://t.co/iOTg5rzimJ — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 18, 2025

2.

He does not give a single fuck about Charlie Kirk — iamsock (@Iamsock) September 18, 2025

3.

This is more insensitive than Kimmel. https://t.co/T0Ar85gUre — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 18, 2025

4.

As if we needed more confirmation that none of this is actually for or about Charlie and it’s just using his death to enact fascism. — 優木 せつ菜 | @AnimeNYC| Watanare SZN (@Nljigakulive) September 18, 2025

5.

He basically said charlie dead fuck em this is insane pic.twitter.com/Vnv4qBh8Ox — MR GANGSTA ROBERTS (@gangstabobwwf) September 18, 2025

6.