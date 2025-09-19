US charlie kirk donald trump

If Donald Trump was a talkshow host he’d be fired for this eye-popping response to a question about hate speech and Charlie Kirk

John Plunkett. Updated September 19th, 2025

American talkshow hosts everywhere – okay, so there aren’t that many of them (not any more there aren’t) today find themselves in an unprecedented and frankly terrifying position after the extraordinary indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel over his comments about Charlie Kirk.

You can basically say what you like about the conservative activist just so long as it’s Maga-approved, obviously,

And it was with this in mind that Trump was asked  by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum about what Kirk had to say about hate speech (he said there was no such thing) and it’s lucky he’s not a talkshow host (for so many reasons) because he would surely have been fired forthwith.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2