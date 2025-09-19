The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ran its response to Jimmy Kimmel being cancelled, and it’s hilariously brutal

US jimmy kimmel stephen colbert

In July, it was announced that Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s contract will not be renewed when it runs out in May.

The news dropped shortly after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a cleary baseless libel suit with Donald Trump, agreeing to pay him $16 million, prompting Stephen Colbert to blast them for effectively bribing the President to allow Paramount’s sale to Skydance.

Of course, this means that Stephen Colbert, a clever and very funny man with zero respect for Donald Trump, has nothing to lose. Which is why he has been quite comfortable posting things like this response to the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel.

NEW: "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" just dropped its first response to ABC, FCC chair, and Disney firing Jimmy Kimmel. Trump ain't sleeping tonight. This is a must-watch. pic.twitter.com/JhemSNUNj3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 19, 2025

Here’s what the man himself had to say about the developments.

Stephen Colbert: "After threats from Trump's FCC chair, ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel off the air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship…With an autocrat, you can't give an inch. If ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naïve." pic.twitter.com/LpRFOE7kOS — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) September 19, 2025

Stephen Colbert just torched Trump over Kimmel's show getting cancelled.

Stephen Colbert is a national treasure.

Stephen Colbert absolutely smashing it with his response to the Jimmy Kimmel suspension and Disney.

WOW! "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has just dropped its first response to ABC, FCC chair, and Disney firing Jimmy Kimmel.

pic.twitter.com/OzN4V64CPO — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) September 19, 2025

Networks need to STAND UP TO TRUMP, as do newspapers, colleges, ANYONE targeted by Trump because they oppose him!

Powerful. That's why Stephen Colbert is a goat.

Excellent. Autocracy is the perfect word. They aren't even a year in; God help them after four

The other Jimmy – Fallon – also had a little bit to say about Jimmy Kimmel being shelved.

Jimmy reacts to ABC’s decision to suspend @JimmyKimmel after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/v5wLrPEAOM — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 19, 2025

