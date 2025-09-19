US jimmy kimmel stephen colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ran its response to Jimmy Kimmel being cancelled, and it’s hilariously brutal

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2025

In July, it was announced that Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s contract will not be renewed when it runs out in May.

The news dropped shortly after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a cleary baseless libel suit with Donald Trump, agreeing to pay him $16 million, prompting Stephen Colbert to blast them for effectively bribing the President to allow Paramount’s sale to Skydance.

Of course, this means that Stephen Colbert, a clever and very funny man with zero respect for Donald Trump, has nothing to lose. Which is why he has been quite comfortable posting things like this response to the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel.

Here’s what the man himself had to say about the developments.

Seth Meyers doing a chef's kiss.

Let’s dive right into the comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

The other Jimmy – Fallon – also had a little bit to say about Jimmy Kimmel being shelved.

READ MORE

Stephen Colbert’s NSFW message for Donald Trump had the internet cheering

Source Call to Activism Image Screengrab, Screengrab