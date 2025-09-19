Just 19 hilarious times that people of a certain age failed to get to grips with the digital world from the magnificent ‘Old Elders Online’ on Twitter

Life Facebook getting old

It’ll no doubt come to us all. There’ll be a point as we get older when the pace of technology will outstrip the pace that we’re capable of understanding the technology.

Twitter account Old People Online has been chronicling the mishaps of unfortunate elders as they struggle to get to grips with the challenges of the online world and it’s very funny stuff. Here are 19 of our favourites.

There but for the grace of God, etc…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.