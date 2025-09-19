People have been sharing the adult realisations that are like finding out about Santa – 17 proper gut punches we’ll never forget

Life adulthood Ask Reddit

They say “youth is wasted on the young,” and this depressing collection of life lessons from grizzled adults really hammers that point home.

We say this after Redditor u/stacker_111 asked:

;What’s the adult equivalent of finding out Santa isn’t real?’

The answers were a full, cold glass of water to the face. Life isn’t fair and many, many people want you to know about it.

And yes, this is very much like that fateful day in all of our lives when we learned that there was no jolly fat man sneaking into our houses late at night to eat cookies and leave presents made by a bunch of little people in an igloo. (Just typing that out now, how the hell did any of us ever believe that far-fetched scenario at all?)

In any case, here are the most stark realizations serving as a true wakeup call into adulthood.

1.

That your ‘raise’ doesn’t cover cost of living or the increase in benefits you get hammered with…

Icy_Plan6888

2.

“Get a job in something you enjoy doing and you’ll never work a day.” LIES. work is work.

Mouz_06

3.

Hot people do get treated better.

I-need-ur-dick-pics

4.

Zoom ruined snow days.

metametamind

5.

Realising my financial aid is based on my parents’ incomes who do not financially support me or contribute to my education in any way.

Appropriate-Dig1164

6.

I used to, honest to God, believe most politicians wanted to help the country and do what was best. We might not agree on the way to get there, but I always thought that at our hearts, there was a determination to do the right thing. I was really wrong.

Trishlovesdolphins

7.

Realising that a large percentage of adults are idiots.

willieyobslayer

8.

Realising that someone with five mil in assets makes more in dividends and interest than you do working full time.

Wise-Quarter-6443